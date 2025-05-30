Youtube star Landon Nickerson has shared a cryptic post on Instgram after pregnant ex- fiancée The Wizard Liz broke off their engagement and accused him of cheating on her.

Landon Nickerson and The Wizard Liz, whose real name is Lize Dzjabraliova, had excitedly announced their engagement in September - but earlier this week she announced she’d called it off after finding out he cheated on her.

26-year-old Liz is also four months pregnant with the couple’s child. On Tuesday (May 27) Liz, who is from the United States, took to her Instagram Stories to tell her thousands of fans that she and Landon, also from the US, have split up after she found out he had a secret Snapchat account to speak to another woman.

At the time that Liz spoke out, Landon, aged 23, posted to his own Instagram Stories with a statement in which admitted he had made a huge mistake, but said that all he did amounted to “a few minutes of texting”.

He has remained mostly quiet since then and has deleted all of his Instagram posts, with the exception of the post from September where he announced their engagement. Landon said at the time: “I’ve never been happier, thank you God.”

Now, he’s returned to his Instagram page with a new update. In a statement uploaded to his Stories, he said: “Transparency - you can’t be repentant and grow if you can’t own your choices.” Liz has not posted again in the last day or so.

In a series of Instagram and X posts on Tuesday, Liz said she discovered that the truth about her former partner’s cheating when the woman he was unfaithful with, who has not been idenitfied, reached out to Liz's friend to tell her what had happened.

The influencer said that only days before finding out about Landon’s cheating they had been in London together and he had been making promises to her and expressing his love and commitment.

In a lengthy statement, she wrote: "I will never ever create a fake narrative for social media. I will not preach something and will not take the advice myself. Landon decided to make a Snapchat account and reach out to a girl to meet up.

“He was just with me in London and wrote a whole book about how much he loves me. Anyway, the girl reached out to me to my friend today and showed us the evidence.”

Liz also shared that Landon had told the woman that his romance with her wasn’t real - even though she was carrying his child.

She went on: “He called the relationship fake - meanwhile, my cats are with him in Dallas, all my stuff is there in our apartment, and oh - I’m four months pregnant. He says he is incredibly sorry, but honestly. I fell like I didn't know him."

26-year-old Liz, who is a manifestation coach as well as an influencer, added that she had experienced dreams about Landon’s behaviour but that he had labelled her “crazy”. She also called on women to trust their intuition.

"I feel stupid for ignoring the signs and dreams I had that I even told him about, and he told me I was crazy (listen to you, intuition women.) Men want to lead the world but can't even control their lust. It's weak. A man who can't control his lust will never be able to lead,” she said.

The star concluded: “I'm absolutely heartbroken and shocked. My haters can celebrate, haha so funny I will always have the last laugh tho. He lost everything, and I gained everything. Thank God."

In a follow-up post, Liz vowed to sell the $100,000 engagement ring Landon had proposed to her with and donate the money she made to a cause helping single mums.

Liz has removed a lot of content featuring Landon from her pages, although some posts still remained. One video which remains on her Youtube page is called “Q&A with my husband”, which you can watch by scrolling back up this page. This was only posted on Saturday, (May 24), just days before Liz found out about the infidelity. It also suggests that the pair may have actually secretly married. They did not post about their wedding so it cannot be confirmed that the pair did get married.

The Wizard Liz is a self-development content creator known for her empowering and motivational videos on platforms. Her content primarily focuses on self-love and confidence. She has more than four million followers on Instagram and more than eight million on Youtube.

Landon rose to fame on Yotube with his content about Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite. Fans are supporting Liz, by and large, and are turning on Landon. He has also deleted most of his content from Youtube, and appears to be rapidly losing followers across all of his social media platforms.