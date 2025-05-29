Youtube star The Wizard Liz has ended her engagement to fiancé Landon Nickerson after discovering he has cheated on her while she was pregnant with their child.

The Wizard Liz, whose real name is Lize Dzjabraliova, is currently four months pregnant with Landon Nickerson’s child - but she has cancelled their upcoming wedding after finding out he has been unfaithful to her.

On Tuesday (May 27), Liz, who is from the United States, took to her social media to tell her thousands of fans that she and Landon, also from the US, have split up after she found out he had a secret Snapchat account to speak to another woman

In a series of Instagram and X posts, she revealed that the truth about her former partner’s cheating came out when the woman, who has not been idenitfied, reached out to Liz's friend to tell her what had happened.

Liz said that only days before finding out about Brandon’s cheating they had been in London together and he had been making promises to her and expressing his love and commitment.

In a lengthy statement, she wrote: "I will never ever create a fake narrative for social media. I will not preach something and will not take the advice myself. Landon decided to make a Snapchat account and reach out to a girl to meet up.

“He was just with me in London and wrote a whole book about how much he loves me. Anyway, the girl reached out to me to my friend today and showed us the evidence.”

Liz also shared that Brandon had told the woman that his romance with her wasn’t real - even though she was carrying his child.

She went on: “He called the relationship fake - meanwhile, my cats are with him in Dallas, all my stuff is there in our apartment, and oh - I’m four months pregnant. He says he is incredibly sorry, but honestly. I fell like I didn't know him."

26-year-old Liz, who is a manifestation coach as well as an influencer, added that she had experienced dreams about Brandon’s behaviour but that he had labelled her “crazy”. She also called on women to trust their intuition.

"I feel stupid for ignoring the signs and dreams I had that I even told him about, and he told me I was crazy (listen to you, intuition women.) Men want to lead the world but can't even control their lust. It's weak. A man who can't control his lust will never be able to lead,” she said.

The star concluded: “I'm absolutely heartbroken and shocked. My haters can celebrate, haha so funny I will always have the last laugh tho. He lost everything, and I gained everything. Thank God."

Brandon, aged 23, posted his own Instagram Stories statement in which admitted he had made a huge mistake, but said that all he did amounted to “a few minutes of texting”.

In a follow-up post, Liz vowed to sell the $100,000 engagement ring Brandon had proposed to her with and donate the money she made to a cause helping single mums.

She then returned to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, (May 28), to ask fans to stop rumours about the nature of their relationship which had been circulating online since news of their broken engagement was revealed.

'I want to clarify something I have been send and lies being spread: Landon was ABSOLUTELY SINGLE when he met me. We were both not in a relationship. I don't know how people even came to that conclusion or who made that up but I would definitely not be dating him if he wasn't single to begin with,” she said.

She went on: “When we first met over Instagram 4 years ago we talked for a couple days and I got into a relationship AFTER and so did he. Stop this false narrative that's just even more harmful people love to make up s*** weird af.”

Clarifying how they first met and later began a romance, she said they first exchanged direct messages in 2021 about a book and then lost contact. They both later got in to relationships with other people, but in 2022 - after their respective previous relationships had broken down - they met again by chance in person at an airport and struck up a romantic connection.

She added that she “hated” having to “clarify misconceptions” when she was “already going through a hard time”.

Liz has removed a lot of content featuring Landon from her pages, although some posts still remained. One video which remains on her Youtube page is called “Q&A with my husband”. This was only posted on Saturday, (May 24), just days before Liz found out about the infidelity. It also suggests that the pair may have actually secretly married.

On her Instagram Stories she did, however, call for her fans to not “send hate” to Brandon. Explaining why, she said: “I still feel responsible for his feelings even though he was definitely not thinking about me or our child when deciding to make a Snapchat account.”

She added: “I’m blindsided and shocked. It’s like a bad dream I wish and I could wake up but I can’t because it’s reality. . . I still love him, but I have to choose myself.”

The former couple announced their engagement in September with a series of posts on Instagram about their upcoming nuptials. Brandon said at the time: “I’ve never been happier, thank you God.”

At the time of writing, on the morning of Thursday May 29, this is now the only post on his Instagram page. They did not post about their wedding so it cannot be confirmed that the pair did get married.

The Wizard Liz is a self-development content creator known for her empowering and motivational videos on platforms. Her content primarily focuses on self-love and confidence. She has more than four million followers on Instagram and more than eight million on Youtube.

Brandon rose to fame on Yotube with his content about Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite. Fans are supporting Liz, by and large, and are turning on Brandon. He has also deleted most of his content from Youtube, and appears to be rapidly losing followers across all of his social media platforms.