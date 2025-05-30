An ex-firebreather who was left with severe injuries in a shocking accident is the most recent name rumoured to be joining Love Island 2025.

Sophie Lee has built an impressive social media presence since leaving the world of fire-breathing after a frightening incident left her with major facial injuries. The Manchester influencer has revealed that her life was changed forever during the incident, that saw her performing in Chicago.

She told The Sun: “The air-con was too strong so when I blew the fire out it blew back to me. It set me on fire. I just remember being in so much pain, I blacked out for a little bit. It's crazy.

“It happened in front of everyone and I had to get on with it as professionally and quickly as I could. As soon as I got into the ambulance, I was in bits."

Sophie added that her injuries left her unable to eat and gave her major breathing difficulties. She remained in intensive care in the US, with a tumour later growing on the injured area.

The influencer, who has almost 95,000 Instagram followers, has since used her experience to raise awareness of body positivity and has worked with Katie Piper’s charity in the past. She also released her own book, called ‘In My Skin’, under Piper’s publishing company The Unseen detailing her journey.

Sophie added: “If people were to take a message from my story I’d say that beauty is always skin deep and your life is perfect just as it is. You just need to be yourself and accepting of life’s roller coaster so love your perfectly imperfect life.”

Her next move looks set to be joining the famous Love Island villa when the show’s 12th series launches on Monday, June 9. A source told The Sun: “Sophie is a gorgeous girl and a powerhouse of a woman who has overcome everything life has thrown at her.

“Just like Tasha Ghouri’s amazing time in the villa where she raised awareness for the hearing impaired, Love Island bosses are thrilled to give Sophie the same platform to discuss her accident and how she’s become comfortable in her skin since. Love Island has always tried to be about more than just looks and Sophie is a classic example of an Islander with real substance.”

Other names attached to the new series of the show include personal trainer Aaron Buckett, and make-up artist Lucy Quinn. Bosses were also reportedly considering casting the show’s very first transgender contestant, with Michelle Roscoe linked to the new series.