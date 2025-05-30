Love Island’s Maya Jama has finally broken her silence on her long-rumoured romance with Manchester City player Ruben Diaz.

The reality show host and the footballer have been linked for months, and now Maya, 30, has made it Instagram official. In a post on the social media site, she shared snaps from a recent holiday, show herself on a private yacht before confirming their romance with a sweet picture of her and Ruben stealing a kiss.

The so-called ‘hard launch’ has shocked fans, who sent Maya message of support in the comments. One fans said: “Gorgeous pics .. you two look so good together.” Another added: “I’m sorry, Ruben must be special because I ain’t see [sic] Maya hard launch anyone but one person. Soo happy for her.”

The couple jetted off to Italy’s luxurious Amalfi Coast for a bit of downtime during Ruben’s break from the Premier League season and ahead of Maya’s upcoming Love Island gig. The star is set to return to ITV2 to host the upcoming season of the reality dating show on Monday, June 9.

Maya and Ruben are rumoured to have sparked a romance after she caught the 27-year-old footballer’s eye at the MTV European Music Awards in November 2024. Maya was seen getting close to her new beau at the recent Baller League event in April, as well as being seen in attendance at multiple Manchester City matches over the past few months.

Speaking about their blossoming relationship and a recent moment that saw footage caught of PDA between the pair, a source told The Sun: “Maya and Ruben seemed very close, very loved up and were clearly very comfortable with each other. They were chatting to others around them but gravitated back to each other. They seem very happy with each other.”

Maya’s new romance comes after her second stint with rapper Stormzy came to an end last summer. The former couple had originally dated from 2014 to 2019, and reunited in 2023 before splitting once again.

Maya and Stormzy announce their split for a second time on instagram in July 2024. They said: “We've been laughing whilst drafting this because we never, ever, in a million years thought we'd be the couple announcing a breakup. But for the sake of clarity and, more importantly, to allow us the space and grace that's needed for us both to be able to navigate this next bit of our lives with peace, we thought it might be best to.”

The TV star’s latest update comes after it was confirmed that she would be making the jump to acting after landing a role in the second season of Guy Ritchie’s popular Netflix series The Gentlemen. Maya said of her new role: “To work alongside such amazing & accomplished actors who I admire, incredible production and with a legendary director Guy Ritchie is honestly a dream come true. So so grateful for the opportunity & I can’t wait for you all to meet my character.”