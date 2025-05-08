Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A footballing couple who both play at Juventus have reportedly split up, four years after they started dating.

Lehmann helped Juventus Women clinch the Serie A title this season, celebrating with her teammates after their decisive win over Fiorentina. Luiz, however, was notably absent from the celebrations.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the couple have not been together "for some time." The report also suggests Luiz is looking to leave Juventus, while Lehmann plans to stay. The Brazilian midfielder, whose contract runs until 2027, is said to be eyeing a fresh start after an injury-hit season.

Lehmann, 27, has also faced fitness challenges and has completed a full 90 minutes in just one match since her transfer from Aston Villa. Her start against Fiorentina was her first since November.

Luiz, 26, has also seen limited action, making just three league starts. Reports suggest he is likely to leave this summer, with Manchester United showing interest in the Brazil international.

Off the pitch, Lehmann has been keeping active by joining KSI’s Baller League in London during her recovery. She is co-managing MVPs United alongside TV presenter Maya Jama.