Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is off to Juventus. | AFP via Getty Images

Aston Villa has said goodbye to 26-year old midfielder Douglas Luiz who had a crucial role in helping the team qualify for the Europa Conference League and Champions League.

Prince William and Prince George may not be happy this Sunday as Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is off to Juventus. On their official website, the Italian club wrote: “Welcome to Juventus, Douglas. We can’t wait to see you on the pitch.”

Juventus also wrote on their website that “Douglas Luiz embarks on a new adventure with Juventus after five years, where he has shown exponential growth technically, physically and tactically.

Aston Villa shared a photograph of Douglas Luiz on their Instagram along with the word “Obrigado,”(meaning thank you). Douglas Luiz started his career at the club Vasco da Gama in his native Brazil. It has been reported that both clubs have agreed a fee reported to be worth £42 million for Douglas to join Juventus.

It is believed that Juventus faced competition from their Serie A rivals AC Milan to sign Douglas Luiz and Aston Villa are believed to have been keen to have made the deal before 30 June in order to meet their Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) obligations.

In 2019, it was announced that Aston Villa had completed the signing of Douglas Luiz from Manchester City. He joined Man City in 2017 on a five-year deal.

Aston Villa released a statement about Douglas Luiz’s departure which read: “Aston Villa can confirm that Douglas Luiz has joined Juventus

"After starting his career with Vasco da Gama in his native Brazil, the midfielder signed for Villa in the summer of 2019.

"He went on to spend five seasons in claret and blue, helping the club qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League and UEFA Champions League in consecutive seasons.

"At the end of the 2022/23 campaign, he was also voted the club’s Players’ Player and Supporters’ Player of the Season.

"Luiz made his senior international debut for Brazil during his time at Villa Park, winning a gold medal with his country at the Tokyo Olympic Games.