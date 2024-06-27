John Ruddy could be on the move to Newcastle United. | Getty Images

Newcastle United are said to have made surprising offer for a veteran goalkeeper, as West Ham United close in on a transfer target

Euro 2024 has provided us with some thrills and spills so far, as the group stage comes to an end. With two days before the next game in the competition takes place, let’s take a look at all the biggest Premier League transfer rumours today.

Reports claim Newcastle United have made a surprising approach to sign a Premier League veteran goalkeeper - meanwhile, West Ham are said to be closing in on signing one of their key targets in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United make shock ‘approach’ for John Ruddy

Newcastle United are seeking to bring former England goalkeeper John Ruddy back to the Premier League on a free transfer, following his release from Birmingham City. That’s acccording to a report from the Daily Mirror, who claim Newcastle are one of ‘several’ clubs in the race for Ruddy’s signature.

Newcastle are in the hunt for a third goalkeeper, with Loris Karius set to leave the club. As such, Ruddy would be unlikely to make many appearances for the club should he sign for them, as he would probably be brought in to fulfil this role. Previously, the 37-year-old has featured for clubs such as Norwich City, Wolves and Cambridge United.

Premier League clubs have a strong recent history of signing English third choice goalkeepers to fulfil the competition’s homegrown player regulations - with Chelsea having Robert Green on the books in the past and Marcus Bettinelli in the present, and Manchester City doing the same with ex-England international Scott Carson.

West Ham ‘agree terms’ to sign Jota Silva

West Ham United have agreed terms to snap up Portuguese ace Jota Silva from Vitória, according to a report from Turkish outlet Fanatik. Despite this, the report suggests that the Hammers are reluctant to pay his release clause of £17.1 million - and they are not the only club in the race, as Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are also believed to be interested.

