Love Island champion Gabby Allen has revealed that she was told by doctors that she may never walk again before undergoing life-changing surgery.

The Love Island: All Stars winner appeared on This Morning on Thursday (May 29), opening up about her health issues to hosts Rochelle Humes and Craig Doyle. Gabby, 33, revealed she had been diagnosed with scoliosis as a child after her parent noticed an abnormality in her spine.

She said: “I was around 11 or 12-years-old and I was actually on holiday, my dad was teaching me how to dive and my mum was like ‘wait a minute she’s a bit wonky’ then straight away when we got home they took me to the doctors and within a few months I was on the operating table because it was growing so quickly.”

After being checked over, Gabby was diagnosed with scoliosis and was told by doctors that she may not be able to walk unless the condition was treated. She underwent surgery at 11 years old to correct the health condition.

Gabby revealed that her dreams of becoming a dancer were her main motivation in fixing the issue, saying: “As a young girl it didn’t matter about walking, I needed to be able to dance because that’s what I wanted to do.”

She added: “I wasn’t told much information before going in because my parents didn’t want to scare me. It was a ten hour operation and I’ve got rods through my spine, nots and bots and everything and you have to sign a form to say that you might not be able to walk.”

The reality TV star revealed that she was dancing again within six months of her surgery, adding that the health episode “built my resilience”.

Speaking about her health now, the former dancer and fitness instructor said: “I feel so much better and stronger. As long as you listen to your GP first and make sure that you’re ok to do it, you can get strong and get back in there.”

Gabby recently split from boyfriend Casey O’Gorman, who she won the second series of Love Island: All Stars with earlier this year. The couple said in a joint statement to MailOnline: “After much thoughtful consideration, Gabby and Casey have decided to go their separate ways romantically,’ the statement read. ‘This decision was mutual, and they both remain on good terms as friends with a shared respect for each other.”

A representative for Gabby later added: “Gabby is grateful for the memories they’ve created together and wishes Casey nothing but the best as they both move forward on their individual journeys. She’s excited for what the future holds.”