Only three months after meeting in Love Island All Stars, Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu and Curtis Pritchard have called time on their relationship. Ekin-Su took to her Instagram stories to share a statement about the couple’s split.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu’s statement read: “I wanted to share that Curtis and I have decided to go our separate ways. It’s been a really tough decision, but one made with a lot of love and respect for one another.

“He’s an incredible person and I’ll always cherish the memories we made both in and out of the villa.

“Thank you all so much for the love and support over the past few months.

“We’ve both focusing on navigating this transition and would really appreciate privacy during this time.”

Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu signed off the statement with the words: “Love you always, Ekin-Su x.”

Curtis Pritchard also shared a statement on his Instagram stories which read: “Just a quick note to thank you so much for all the kind messages. It really does mean the world.

“It’s true Ekin and I have decided to go our separate ways. Breakups are never easy, but I’ll always be grateful for the laughs, the adventures and the memories (especially the dance routines(.

“I’ll be keeping busy with work, boxing, dancing and working with the team on FINT. Lots of love, Curtis x.”

Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu was previously in another relationship with a Love Island star, Davide Sanclimenti. The couple a year after winning Love Island in 2022.

When they broke up, Ekin-Su shared a statement where she said “The last 18 months have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, just like every relationship. Davide and I both wanted to make this work as we cared deeply for each other.

"Unfortunately I have recently made the decision to end our relationship and to go our separate ways."

Davide also released a statement and said: "I agree, it was a beautiful story even with its ups and downs, like all couples. I loved every moment, from the first time I knew her in the villa until life outside," he wrote.

"I really believed in us and saw a future for us. But sometimes in life people need to grow apart. Is just the direction of life. I will treasure our moments forever."

NationalWorld takes a look at the Love Island couples still together… (for now)

1 . From left to right: Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu and Curtis Pritchard , Tommy Fury and Molly Mae, Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Although Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu and Curtis Pritchard have broken up, Tommy Fury and Molly Mae are back together and Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland are married | Getty Images Share

2 . Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, who are parents to Bambi, appear to be giving their relationship another go after splitting | Getty Images Share

3 . Olivia Bowen and Alex Bowen at the 'Pandora in the Park' Summer Festival in The Gardens at Middle Temple Hall on August 13, 2021 in London Olviia and Alex Bowen married at Gosfield Hall, Essex, in 2018 | Getty Images Share

4 . Dom Lever and Jess Shears attend the UK launch of the world's first electronic stroller, ePRIAM by Cybex on June 18, 2019 Dom Lever and Jess Shears married in Mykonos in 2018 and met on season three of Love Island UK | Getty Images for Cybex Share