A lengendary bodybuilder has been seriously ill in hospital for days with a bloodstream infection - and doctors still have no idea about the cause.

Ronnie Coleman, who won eight straight Mr Olympia titles, the highest honour in men's professional bodybuilding, throughout his career, has been in hospital since Sunday (June 29).

It was on that night that the star’s family shared a post to his Instagram page to tell his 11.9 million followers that he wouldn’t be able to attend an event in the UK this week, as planned, as he “had a medical emergency” and needed to be in the United States for treatment. He reassured his fans that he would see them soon, however, adding: “Don’t worry… I’m in great hands, getting the best care, and I’m staying strong through it all. I’ll be back and better than ever.”

The following day (Monday June 30), however, his family took over his page a statement to say that he had been “admitted to the hospital” due to “a serious medical condition.” The bodybuilder’s family shared a third update on Tuesday morning (July 1), saying that Ronnie had “an infection in his bloodstream” and had been “transferred to a specialized medical facility to receive the highest level of care” where he remained “under close, intensive medical supervision. The statement added: “While his condition remains complex, there have been encouraging signs of progress, and his medical team is working around the clock to support his recovery.”

A third update was then given yesterday (Thursday July 3), in which the muscleman’s family said “the medical team continues to work diligently to identify the source of the infection”, and explained that he was undergoing “two advanced diagnostic procedures” to help determine the cause. They added: “He will face this battle with the same courage and detemination that has defined his life.”

They concluded to thank Ronnie’s followers for all their well-wishes and support, and said that his team was working on a way to get fans involved in his recovery. Fellow bodybuilders and fans commented on the post. Bodybuilder Milos Sarcev said: “The whole World is with you Ronnie. We all absolutely LOVE you,” alongside a heart emoji. Fitness star Johny Münster said: “All Prayers goes out to Ronnie.” One fan said: “Get well big Ron. The entire world is behind you! If anyone can get through this, it’s you.”

Bodybuilder Ronnie Coleman has been hospitalised with 'serious' and 'complex' bloodstream infection. Photo by Instagram/@RonnieColeman8. | Instagram/@RonnieColeman8

Ronnie started his career as a bodybuilder in 1990. Alongside his MrOlympia titles, he also won 18 other FBB (International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation) professional titles. He retired from professional bodybuilding in 2007 and was inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

His bodybuilding career took a toll on his body, however, and he has had more than a dozen surgeries, including double hip replacements and multiple back surgeries. He uses a wheelchair or crutches because he can’t walk unassisted due to severe spinal injuries and subsequent surgeries.

In March. however, the star made a commitment to be walking again in 2027. In January, he shared a video on his YouTube channel about his road to recovery after undergoing his various surgeries and shared that he still worked out six times a week by lifting light weights.