A bodybuilder who was rushed back to hospital after he suffered a ‘serious complication’ after having routine surgery has thanked his fans for donating their blood to him.

Australian fitness star Jackson Peos had a “routine digestive surgical procedure” in June, but something went wrong and he encountered a “serious complication” during his recovery.

His mum first informed his almost 50,000 Instagram followers of his health in a statement posted on his social media platform on Sunday (June 29). “On behalf of myself (Jackson’s mum) and Jackson, we would like to let you all know that he underwent a routine digestive surgical procedure three weeks ago and during his recovery at home he took a turn for the worse.

“A serious complication has led up back to emergency since Monday night (June 23) and the team are still taking care of him in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). We kindly request your patience and healing vibes for his full recovery during this challenging time”.

She then gave her phone number for anyone who wished to contact her directly. Many messages of support were left in the comments from fans and friends alike. Fellow Aussie bodybuilder Larissa Rosen wrote: “Send you lots of strength and hugs, get well soon. You are stong.” One fan said: “Oh my goodness - this is terrible news! Wishing health love and strength for Jackson and your family! Please god he has a swift recovery!”

On Tuesday, (July 1), Jackson’s mum returned to her son’s platform to post a photo of him laying in a hospital bed. He looked solemn but was making a fist. In the caption, she wrote: “Jackson Update: last night we started the first Ltr (litre) of donated O Neg blood in the ICU. Thank fully his vital signs have begun improving. He will be monitored closely in ICU for the next 24 hrs whilst the team increase his Haemoglobin levels.

Bodybuilder Jackson Peos is in hospital after he suffered a "serious complication" and having routine surgery. Photo by Instagram/@jacksonpeos. | Instagram/@jacksonpeos

She concluded by passing on gratitude from her son: “Jackson is tired but in good spirits. He told me to thank everyone for their blood donations, support, prayers, and patience during the biggest challenge of his life to date. He also said to write Stay Undefeated,” she said.

The post was once again flooded with well-wishes. Larissa Rosen commented once again and said: “ You are a true fighter. I send you lots of hugs and good spirits. Thinking of you.” Fitness coach Joe Brighty penned: “Bro just loves doing life on hard mode. Just another challenge for you to come out on top of brother. Sending love.”

Jackson, who lives in Bali, is a competitive boxer, bodybuilder, rower and also a sports nutritionist. As well as being a competitive bodybuilder himself, he is also an online physique coach and works with hundreds of clients.