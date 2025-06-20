A bodybuilder couple have been found dead at their home in the Costa del Sol.

43-year-old Colombian bodybuilding champion Zunilda Hoyos Mendez, who also went by the name Amy, was found beaten to death with a hammer, while her husband killed himself using a knife, police believe.

The bodies of the pair were discovered yesterday afternoon (Thursday June 19) after detectives went to their home on a residential estate in the popular Spanish resort of Fuengirola.

The body of Jarrod Gelling, aged 46, was found in a bathroom with what police have described in an initial statement as “apparent self-inflicted stab wounds”. Zunilda, who had the nickname the Colombian She-Hulk, had been missing since Saturday (June 14) after flying to the Costa del Sol from Dubai, where the couple reportedly spent a lot of time.

Zunilda’s family have described Jarrod as “aggressive” to local media and said they believe he could have lashed out after she told him she wanted a divorce.

Zunilda's niece Yuleydis told Malaga-based newspaper Sur her aunt went to the Costa del Sol to look after Jarrod after a knee operation - and to tell him their marriage was over. Then had plans to travel to Portugal for a competition abd after that she was going to return to Colombia alone.

She said: “For my aunt it was the last trip, a goodbye. She had taken the decision to split from her husband because of his aggressive behaviour. They had broken up already once and were apart for quite a while but then got back together again to try to resolve things, although the mistreatment continued.”

The couple's bodies were found just before 2pm yesterday inside a property on a residential estate called Higueron West after a friend from Zunilda's gym became concerned and raised the alarm because he hadn't seen her since the weekend.

A National Police spokesman in Malaga said yesterday: “The National Police is investigating the death of a man and woman found lifeless at a property in Fuengirola. In the absence of official identification of the bodies, initial inquiries are pointing to them being those of a 43-year-old woman of Colombian origin and her 46-year-old partner of American origin.

“Officers went to the property on a residential estate about 1.45pm after a friend of the woman whose body was found reported her disappearance on Wednesday at the National Police Station in Torremolinos. Her body showed obvious signs of violence and that of the man's signs indicating a suicide-type death which is something an autopsy will have to confirm.”

Although the suspected killer was said by police to be of “American origin” he is believed to have dual Colombian and US nationality. There had been previous reports of domestic violence to the Spanish police regarding the pair.

Spanish news website El Espanol reported that Zunilda finished second in the NPC Worldwide Latin American Championships in 2021. Her coach Branden Rey posted a tribute on Instagram which included a photo of her flexing her muscles in a black bikini and smiling at the camera.

He wrote: “We had 17 days until we were going to hit the stage and shock the world my friend. I told you that you could possibly be top 10 in the world by the end of this year and I meant it. Rest in paradise.” In a second post he added: “We were so close to the end but the closest person to you ended it too soon. Domestic violence should never be taken lightly, because it can leave many with a heavy heart.”

Bodybuilder friend and coach Behnaz Azar said in an online tribute: “I don't know where to begin. My heart is broken, my mind is clouded, and my soul is drowning in shock and sorrow. Amy - my kind, strong, fierce friend. The most powerful woman I knew in the world of bodybuilding, yet with the gentlest heart. Your weren't just a friend, you were my sister, my teammate, my safe place. You were a part of me.

“We had dreams. Big ones. We were going to travel the world together, step onto the competition stage side by side, and chase the goals we poured our heart into. Now all that's left is silence, and a wound so deep I know it will never fully heal. The news of your murder shattered something inside me. It doesn't feel real. You didn't deserve this. No-one like you ever does.

“Amy, I will carry your memory with me always, in every rep, every journey, every moment my heart aches for you. Until we meet again, in a world kinder than this one. Rest in peace, my shining star.”