A beauty influencer who almost lost her arm when she was hit by a truck has spoken about the ‘horror’ of what happened - and revealed her injuries were so severe a doctor almost vomited when he saw her.

Charlene Morrissey, aged 33, was in an accident involving her scooter, a lorry and another vehicle in Bali last July. The beautician was knocked onto the road after a vehicle collided with her scooter and then a lorry ran over her arm on Sunday July 21 2024.

She was rushed to hospital, and received multiple blood transfusions and ‘life saving surgeries’ following the ‘very serious road accident’, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help her family with medical costs in the wake of the tragedy. The star almost lost her arm, which had been so severely damaged she had to 'put her own fingers back in place' in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

In the 11 months that followed, she has returned to her hometown in Scotland and has continued to defy the odds. Now, she has relived what happened to her - explaining that she shouldn’t even be alive because of what she suffered.

Speaking on the Sam Church podcast, the star said the accident was like a “horror show that played out”. Morrisey explained that she was with her partner at the time and the pair were on their way to climb Mount Agung, Bali's highest peak, when the accident happened. She also revealed she had just saved a kitten from the side of the road, which she gave to her now ex as she “didn’t feel safe”. “It’s like I knew it was happening,” she said.

She went on to say that the incident happened in a small remote town with hardly any traffic. When she first saw the truck she slowed down as it got a little too close to her, which unnerved her. But, she was on a hill and unable to reach the ground with her feet to stablise herself enough to come to a stop. She explained that she had a “big wobble” and fell - and that’s when the truck hit her and her arm got caught in the wheel.

The star also shared that the accident caused people to rush to the scene - although she claimed some people just filmed her and did not try to help. “There was people helping. There were people on the ground praying. There were children screaming. My screams would haunt you for the rest of your life. I was screaming the whole town down, she said.

Recalling that her then partner came to her aid, and explained she was able to tell him to retrive some string she had been carrying in her backpack to try to hold her arm together. But, he struggled as “everything was all over the floor”.

Further explaining how bad her injuries were, Morrissey continued: “The artery was completely severed to the point that I lost it. They couldn’t save the artery. You’re supposed to die in what, three minutes, when an artery is severed.”

The influencer “fought to stay alive” although she could “feel all the pain” and “knew she was losing pints and pints of blood”, but she said she had to lay on the road for an hour and a half and wait for medical assistance to arrive because the area she was in was so remote.

When she eventually arrived at hospital, around two hours after the accident, she said her injury was so severe one doctor almost vomited when he looked at it - and medics also warned her that she wouldn’t make it. But, she survived 15 hours of surgery and has been recovering ever since.

The GoFundMe page, which was set up to help Morrissey’s family with medical expenses as her insurance company supposedly refused to cover any costs, has now been disabled as more than £102,000 has been raised. In the podcast interview with Sam Chuch, Morrissey also shared her determination to climb Mount Agung this July.