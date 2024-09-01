Beauty influencer Charlene Morrissey is continuing with her recovery after being involved in a lorry crash in Bali, but she may still lose her arm. Photo by Instagram/@___Itsher. | Instagram/@___Itsher

A beauty influencer who almost lost her arm in a ‘very serious’ crash has shared a “win” she has managed to achieve in two weeks, despite being warned by medics it may take months.

Charlene Morrissey, is continuing with her recovery several weeks after she was in an accident involving her scooter, a lorry and another vehicle in Bali.

She has been in hospital in the UK since the beginning of August, and has regularly taken to social media to update her 8,000 followers with her health progress. Last month, she spoke candidly about trying to 'put back in place her fingers' in the immediate aftermath of the crash. The beautician was knocked onto the road after a vehicle collided with her scooter and then a lorry ran over her arm on Sunday July 21, according to a GoFundMe page set up for her.

The 33-year-old was rushed to hospital, and received multiple blood transfusions and ‘life saving surgeries’ following the ‘very serious road accident’, according to Paula Gibbons, a friend of Morrissey’s family who set up the page.

Morrissey was able to return home to Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, Scotland, on Friday August 9. Medics in the UK are continuing to give her more surgeries as they hope to be able to save her arm. Now, she’s achieved a big “win” in her recovery, which indicates she will be able to keep her arm.

Taking to her Instagram Stories last night (Saturday August 31), the social media star posted two images of her arm all bandaged up. In the first caption, she wrote: “Another win. Two weeks ago I couldn’t reach my hand to my head as their is poor mobility in my elbow.

“From thinking I wasn’t even going to have an arm to now reaching my face and head with hard work and pain. I’ll be back to yoga before I know it - I can see it so clearly.”

Beauty influencer Charlene Morrissey was knocked off her scooter in Bali. Photo by GoFundMe. | GoFundMe

In the second caption she said: “Physio told me it would take months to straighten my arm as the skin graft is on bone and immobile as I was left for so long. Two weeks and it’s straight.”

In a follow-up post this morning (Sunday September 1), she shared an image of her “Sunday reality”, showing she was about to start some gym work. In the caption, she said: “I am shaking, still withdrawing. My body has taken a beating with medication. I can’t work. I can push through a workout. I can smile. . . I am not a victim . . . I choose to be happy.”

The GoFundMe page, which was set up to help Morrissey’s family with medical expenses as her insurance company supposedly refused to cover any costs, has now been disabled as more than £102,000 has been raised. Morrissey had been living and working in Bali for six months before the accident. She has already undergone a skin graft, but this failed as the skin died. She was told she would need to have a further complex procedure called pedicle flap surgery which will involve attaching her arm and hand to her stomach in an attempt to regrow her skin. It’s not known if this surgery has taken place yet.