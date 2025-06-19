An influencer has caused a stir online by sharing a photo of her baby son after he died.

At the time Salt, whose real name is Kimberley Summer Hartley, took to her Instagram Stories to tell her social media followers that her only child had died but she didn’t know why. She described that her son had died "in his sleep" on Monday February 5 2024, but she didn’t "know what happened". It was then discovered that the tot died in his sleep from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

In the days and weeks that followed, Salt shared various updates with her fans as she navigated her grief. In one video, uploaded just days after her son died, she said she felt ‘insane’. Then she shared photos and videos of the infant’s funeral, and then had to defend her choice to go to a Taylor Swift gig days after laying him to rest.

Now, 26-year-old Salt, who is from Australia, has had to defend another decision - this time to share a photo of baby Cash after he died. Returning to her Instagram Stories after suffering backlash for the photo she had previously shared on the social media plaform, Salt said she had been left offended by people’s messages.

Many followers said they thought she should have shared “trigger warning” before posting the photo. One person, who summarised the thoughts of many, said: “I get you’re grieving but your story is distressing. To at least put a trigger warning would have been the right thing to do Veruca. This was a questionable way to show your grief, you’ve traumatised people in the process.”

But the grieving mum didn’t agree. “Ya’ll come onto a grieving mother’s Instagram and be shocked to see their (sic) is actually a dead baby,” Hartley said, in a video clip shared to her Instagram Stories.

She continued: “Genuine question: Are you stupid? Are you slow? You want me to explain in detail the horrible things that have happened. How did he die? What happened with your babydad? How was the funeral? Then b**** and moan when you see it? Ok.” She defiantly added: “He’s embalmed in a coffin and he looks beautiful.”

The social media star then shared a second photo. She also said she is frequently triggered by pregnancy announcements, as well as “every birth video” - but she continues to be fine because she understands those moments aren’t “about her”.

“I’m triggered every time I hear a mum complain about her baby being sick, pretending her kid having a cold is similar to them dying,” she wrote. I’m triggered at every pregnancy announcement, every birth video, every video of an older sibling meeting the new baby at the hospital, every video of a baby with their mum.” She added: “My son’s death isn’t about you.”

Some fans did, however, come to Salt’s defence - and some even said they had done the same thing as her. “My baby girl was stillborn. I shared her photos. I won't ever apologise for it,” one person said. Another penned: “As an angel mum, I am utterly disgusted by the way people are treating Veruca Salt right now for posting a picture of her baby. Veruca, and every other angel mum, is allowed to post photos of their babies, dead or alive, on their own platform. If you don’t like it unfollow.”

Salt, who rose to fame by posting content on OnlyFans, gave birth to her son, Cash Harrison Stirling, on Tuesday December 19 2023 and confirmed the news with her Instagram followers in a post at the time. She had previously announced that she was expecting a baby boy in June 2023 by sharing a photo of herself with a cake which had blue in the centre.

If you have been affected by baby loss, you can ring Sands helpline on 0808 164 3332.