A beauty influencer who almost lost her arm in a ‘very serious’ crash has said her ‘dreams are coming true’ after experiencing a ‘miracle’ as she continues her journey back to health.

Charlene Morrissey, aged 33, was in an accident involving her scooter, a lorry and another vehicle in Bali last July. The beautician was knocked onto the road after a vehicle collided with her scooter and then a lorry ran over her arm on Sunday July 21 2024.

She was rushed to hospital, and received multiple blood transfusions and ‘life saving surgeries’ following the ‘very serious road accident’, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help her family with medical costs in the wake of the tragedy. The star almost lost her arm, which had been so severely damaged she had to 'put her own fingers back in place' in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

But, the social media star defied odds from the moment the accident happened. She remained in hospital on the Indonesian island for around three weeks and was then told she was well enough to fly home to her hometown of Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, Scotland, on Friday August 9, to continue her recovery.

In early September, she told her fans of a ‘big win’ after touching her face and head with her hand - a good indicator that she would be able keep her arm. She later confirmed that this was the case - although she still struggled to have normal function with it.

In the months following her horror crash, Morrissey has been keeping her 8,000 Instagram followers up-to-date with her health progress. She’s also shared candid thoughts about her new life as a ‘disabled’ person with a ‘deformed hand’. In one post she showed an video of her injured arm - which is now only skin and bone as she lost all fat and muscle in the accident. “Scarred but unscathed,” she captioned the video.

Beauty influencer Charlene Morrisey, who suffered severe injuries when she was hit by a truck, has told fans of a 'miracle' health update. Photo by Instagram/@itsher__story. | Instagram/@itsher__story

In February, she even returned to Bali on holiday - determined that her near death experience would not stop her from continuing with her travel dreams. Now, she is celebrating a ‘miracle’ milestone - regaining some sensation in the arm she almost lost.

Taking to Instragram in a new video uploaded earlier this month, a beaming Morrisey spoke directly to the camera to explain. “There was so much damage in the accident . . . everything was ripped off. The likelihood was the nerves wouldn’t regrow, the tendons would be so damaged, the tissue is missing . . . I lived fully in my head that one day, even though this is just skin on bone . . . because I lost all the skin and fat . . . . that one day I would get sensation back in the arm.

“I was going to say I can’t believe it but I can believe it. I have been telling my brain, my body, to regrow everything and not listen to what the doctors are saying. Healing is possible and the fact I have sensation . . . I’m just so happy. . . I am the luckiest woman on this planet.” She continued to grin at the camera as she gently ran her nails across her arm, and told watchers that she could feel it.

In the caption of the video, she wrote: “Don’t tell me miracles don’t exist. I have sensation in an arm that was incinerated inside of a truck wheel. My dreams are coming true.”

Morrissey’s update came just days after she gave a podcast interview where she explained more about what happened to her. Speaking on the Sam Church podcast, the star said the accident was like a “horror show that played out”.

She said that when she first saw the truck that hit her she slowed down as she felt it got a little too close to her, which unnerved her. But, she was on a hill and unable to reach the ground with her feet to stablise herself enough to come to a stop. She explained that she had a “big wobble” and fell - and that’s when the truck hit her and her arm got caught in the wheel.

Explaining how bad her injuries were, Morrissey continued: “The artery was completely severed to the point that I lost it. They couldn’t save the artery. You’re supposed to die in what, three minutes, when an artery is severed.”

The influencer “fought to stay alive” although she could “feel all the pain” and “knew she was losing pints and pints of blood”. When medics took her to the hospital, she said her injury was so severe one doctor almost vomited when he looked at it - and she was also warned that she wouldn’t make it. But, she survived 15 hours of surgery and has been recovering ever since.

The GoFundMe page, which was set up to help Morrissey’s family with medical expenses as her insurance company supposedly refused to cover any costs, has now been disabled as more than £102,000 has been raised. In the podcast interview with Sam Chuch, Morrissey also shared her determination to climb Mount Agung this July.