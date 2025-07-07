A bodybuilder who was rushed back to hospital after he suffered a ‘serious complication’ after having routine surgery has described his ‘dance with death’.

His mum first informed his almost 50,000 Instagram followers of his health in a statement posted on his social media platform on Sunday (June 29). At the time, she wrote: “We would like to let you all know that he underwent a routine digestive surgical procedure three weeks ago and during his recovery at home he took a turn for the worse. A serious complication has led up back to emergency since Monday night (June 23) and the team are still taking care of him in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit).”

On Tuesday, (July 1), his mum returned to Instagram to tell her son’s fans that he had been given blood transfusions and that his “vital signs had begun improving”. She also said Jackson wanted to give his thanks to his fans for their blood donations.

Now, Jackson has taken to Instagram himself to explain what happened to him in his own words - and he’s detailed how he had a “dance with death”. He began his lengthy post, by explaining that last month he began having gastrointestinal issues including stomach ache, bloating and passing loose stools four or five times a day.

After a few weeks, he said his symptoms had not improved so he was sent for a colonoscopy. This procedure revealed he had three haemorrhoids, which had developed because he had been using the toilet so much. He was given laser hemorrhoidoplasty treatment, which uses targeted lasers to shrink and remove haemorrhoids.

He was sent home with medication, but this is where Jackson said thinks went wrong. “For days after what was supposed to be a minimally invasive procedure, I was coughing up blood and was still in severe pain,” he said. He added that he was bedridden because he was in so much pain.

After a week be became concerned about the pain he was in, but when he contacted the hospital he claimed they told him this was “normal”. Two days later, he said he knew “something was badly wrong” as he “could not move the left side of [his] body from the waist down”. That’s when his mum called an ambulance and Jackson was rushed back to hospital.

Once there, medics told him he actually had “severe thrombosis” and he underwent further surgery to treat this. He then claimed the hospital said he was well enough to be discharged even though he still felt “very unwell” and his wound was “very large and painful”. His mum insisted that he should not be discharged.

“The decision from my mum saved my life,” he said. Explaining why, he went on: “At approximately 3am on Sunday morning I started internally haemorrhaging, vomiting and evacuating blood non-stop”.

Jackson’s ordeal did not end there. He said: “For a reason that will never be understood, I was left in a general ward to bleed for hours before being moved to intensive care (ICU) during the late morning of Monday. By that time, I had lost approximately three litres of blood. . . At this point, I was in great danger of organ failure and death and had minimal consciousness.”

When he was moved to the ICU, Jackson was put on anti-bleeding medication - but his mum was told he needed emergency blood transfustions to save his life. The star explained this caused “panic” as he has O Negative blood type, which the hospital did not have any reserves of.

His mum was able to reach out to Jackson’s contacts and fans from the fitness world, however, and the blood needed was soon sourced from donors. The transfusions began, but medics were still worried that further internal bleeding could occur and so the star had to lay in a hospital bed, unable to move much or even eat for seven days.

“The room was grey, silent, no windows, no TV, four IV lines in my arms and not even being able to move my hands. I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy, but I was grateful to be breathing,” Jackson wrote.

In time, however, the star’s health gradually improved and medics were able to begin feeding him as his vital signs got back to a good level. He now says he’s been given a second chance at life.

Jackson concluded his post with a poignant thought: “Having doctors tell you that you might not make it, and truly wondering if this is your last night on earth is a feeling that is difficult to explain and one that I’m still processing heavily. . . I almost lost everything . . . I have been another chance, and it’s a chance I won’t waste.”

Jackson, who lives in Bali, is a competitive boxer, bodybuilder, rower and also a sports nutritionist. As well as being a competitive bodybuilder himself, he is also an online physique coach and works with hundreds of clients.