A legendary bodybuilder remains seriously ill in hospital with a bloodstream infection - and doctors have now uncovered another health issue which he will need to undergo surgery for.

Ronnie Coleman has been in hospital since Sunday June 29, and since he was admitted his family have been keeping his fans updated on his condition.

Coleman is known for winning eight straight Mr Olympia titles, the highest honour in men's professional bodybuilding, throughout his career. The latest post on social media about his health reads that his condition remains “serious but stable” but has “continued signs of gradual recovery”.

The statement also revealed that “during a recent round of evaluations, doctors identified an additional underlying health matter that will require a surgical procedure.” Details of the new health issue, or the surgery needed to treat it, were not given. Fans were reassured, however, that the procedure is expected to take place in the coming days and “the medical team is confident in their approach as part of Ronnie’s broader care plan”.

In the first post shared to Coleman’s Instagram page on June 29, the star told his 11.9 million followers that he wouldn’t be able to attend an event in the UK in the coming week, as planned, as he “had a medical emergency” and needed to be in the United States for treatment. He reassured his fans that he would see them soon, however, adding: “Don’t worry… I’m in great hands, getting the best care, and I’m staying strong through it all. I’ll be back and better than ever.”

The following day (Monday June 30), however, his family took over his page a statement to say that he had been “admitted to the hospital” due to “a serious medical condition.” The bodybuilder’s family shared a third update on (Tuesday July 1), saying that Ronnie had “an infection in his bloodstream” and had been “transferred to a specialized medical facility to receive the highest level of care” where he remained “under close, intensive medical supervision. The statement added: “While his condition remains complex, there have been encouraging signs of progress, and his medical team is working around the clock to support his recovery.”

A third update was then given on Thursday (July 3) in which the muscleman’s family said “the medical team continues to work diligently to identify the source of the infection”, and explained that he was undergoing “two advanced diagnostic procedures” to help determine the cause. The cause of his illness has still not been found, though his family have confirmed that this could take “several days”.

Fans have once again flooded the latest post with their supportive message. “You got this Big Ron!” one person penned. “Praying for you, King,” a second person wrote, both summarising the thoughts of many.

Ronnie started his career as a bodybuilder in 1990. Alongside his MrOlympia titles, he also won 18 other FBB (International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation) professional titles. He retired from professional bodybuilding in 2007 and was inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

His bodybuilding career took a toll on his body, however, and he has had more than a dozen surgeries, including double hip replacements and multiple back surgeries. He uses a wheelchair or crutches because he can’t walk unassisted due to severe spinal injuries and subsequent surgeries.

In March. however, the star made a commitment to be walking again in 2027. In January, he shared a video on his YouTube channel about his road to recovery after undergoing his various surgeries and shared that he still worked out six times a week by lifting light weights.