A social media star has died after crashing his bike and then falling 600ft into a ravine.

Andreas Tonelli, aged 48, is thought to have fallen off his mountain bike moments before he fell 600ft to his death into a ravine in the Italian Dolomites.

The body influencer, who was known for posting content about his extreme sporting activities, was found on Tuesday (July 15) after his family became concerned about him because he failed to return home from a ride in the Italian Dolomites.

They reported him missing to the local authorities, which led to a huge helicopter search at around 9pm that evevening. His body was found in a ravine in the Vallunga area of Val Gardena three hours later, and was recovered the following morning.

Officials believe he fell from the mountain into the ravine below after he had a motorbike accident. Just moments before his fatal fall, he posted an Instagram story showing himself smiling at the summit of the Vallunga area of the Italian Dolomites.

Andreas had 140,000 followers on Instagram, and regularly shared videos about his daring mountain bike rides. A video he posted shortly before his death showed him perilously clambering across a rock face using a wire to pull himself across with his bicycle on his back.

He had been organising bike trips since 2003, including routes across Italy, Europe and the world. In 2014, he used his experience to launch his online platform and become a social media influencer, and was also known to be a keen photographer, hiker and climber.

Many tributes have been written to Andreas online. Outdoor clothing manufacturer Norrona, who the influencer worked with as a brand ambassador, wrote on Facebook: "Andreas was a passionate, dedicated, and important voice within the Norrøna family.

"We will remember his big smile and his deep love for mountain biking, for nature, and for the friendships forged out there. Not only did he take part in testing and developing new Norrøna products, Andreas also worked as a bike guide for Norrøna Adventure — sharing his passion for mountain biking with every guest he met.

"He made a profound impression on everyone fortunate enough to meet him. Our heartfelt thoughts and deepest condolences go out to his family and friends."

A friend called Kilian Bron also wrote a tribute. “ Andreas, you are and always will be a true friend ! For the dedicated person you were, in every way. A passionate soul, one of the most inspiring people I’ve ever known.Today, our hearts are in pain. But I promise we will always keep you in our thoughts, especially on all those mountain adventures that make us dream. I know you’re watching over us now. I’m not saying goodbye, because I know where you are and where you’ll always remain, every single day,” he said.

One fan wrote: “I congratulate you for the courage to leave loving what you did. May you rest in peace.” Anothr simply said: “Rest in peace legend.”