A social media star who accused her partner of sleeping with multiple women behind her back as she is pregnant with their child has issued a damning 10 word statement againt him, as she has learned she will have to be induced early.

Fitness influencer and Youtuber Sadia Yansaneh revealed earlier this week that her partner has allegedly been cheating on her with more than 25 women while she is pregnant with their baby.

In an Instagram post, she claimed her beau, who she has not named, has had unprotected sex with more than 25 women, while still continuing to sleep with her - putting both her and their unborn child, who is her first, at risk.

The star, who is expecting a boy who she has called Wyn in the next month, wrote a lengthy statement online in which she explained that there had been “two incidents in the last 5 days” and there had been a total of “25+ women.”

Alongside her statement, she shared a photo of herself and her partner holding their baby scan - but with a broken red heart emoji and a red split line between the two of them, which had been imposed over the top. But, she did not directly comment on the status of her relationship with the man at the time - although her editing of the photo would suggest she has separated from him.

Now, she has returned to Instagram to confirm the current state of her relationship - and she hasn’t held back. Sharing a new photo of herself cradling her baby bump, Sadia issued a damning 10 word statement with regard to her baby daddy: “A blind man could see I’m out of his league.” She added: “No, I will never get back with him.”

Influencer Sadia Yansaneh has posted a damning statement about her partner, who she accused of cheating on her with more than 25 women while she is pregnant with their baby. Photo by Instagram/@sadiayansaneh. | Instagram/@sadiayansaneh

She also wrote in the post to say that she is “not heartbroken over someone who is clearly struggling with his own demons”. She added: “I’m more tired than anything and currently living in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States, all by myself, where I don’t know anyone. So yes, I feel a little alone. But this is temporary. My focus right now is a safe and healthy delivery. That’s it.”

She also confirmed that she has been told by doctors she will need to be induced early due to health concerns as she has cholestasis. Her due date was Friday August 9, but her baby boy will now arrive by the end of this month. “I give birth in 12 days on July 23rd and yesterday the doctors told me I’m being induced. I cried. I’m nervous. But I’m also filled with so much hope and love. . . . We’re preparing, we’re protected, and baby boy is going to have everything he needs,” she said.

A condition called intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (ICP), also known as obstetric cholestasis (OC) affects around 1 in 140 pregnant women in the UK, according to the NHS. Some studies have found that babies whose mums have ICP have a higher chance of being born prematurely or stillborn. Because of the link with stillbirth, expectant mums may be offered induction of labour.

Many of Sadia’s 224,000 fans left more supportive comments on her latest post. “I love everything about the way you have handled this! I’m so sorry that you are going through this! I can’t even imagine girl. You are way out of his league, and this is HIS loss.You are a queen!!!”, one said. A second wrote: “Truly in awe of your strength! God bless you and that baby boy!!!”