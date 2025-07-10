A beauty influencer’s eight-month-old baby boy died in her arms after spending all of his short life in hospital battling with both lung disease and heart disease.

Nejae Roberts posted a lengthy statement to her Instagram page in which she told her almost 10,000 fans that her baby son Kolsen had died earlier this month.

“Kolsen fought with every ounce of strength in his little body, but God called him home to rest,” she wrote. Referring to herself and all of Kolsen’s family, she went on: “As painful as this is, we are comforted knowing he is no longer suffering.”

The grieving mum also described Kolsen’s health battle as “long, emotional and incredibly heavy.” In a follow-up post, uploaded to her Instagram Stories earlier today (Thursday July 10), Nejae confirmed that the funeral for her “sweet baby” will be held this Saturday (July 12).

Kolsen was born on October 14, weighing less than one pound. He arrived 28 weeks early due to reduced blood flow through the umbilical artery. On a GoFundMe page set up in Kolsen’s honour before his death, Nejae explained the circumstances surrounding her baby boy’s difficult birth.

“My doctors told me there wasn’t enough flow for him to thrive, and if we didn’t act fast, I might lose him. So I had an emergency c-section, and Kolsen was born weighing barely 1 pound. Since then, he has never left the hospital. Kolsen has been fighting since birth,” she said.

Eight-month-old baby Kolsen, born to beauty influencer Nejae Roberts, has died. He had spent his life in hospital after being born prematurely weighing just one pound and being diagnosed with lung and heart disease. Photo by Instagram/@/jaee___r. | Instagram/@/jaee___r

She added that in the tot had three surgeries to treat his lung and heart disease. He first had a tracheostomy fitted to help him to breathe, a gastrostomy tube fitted so he could be fed, and lastly a critical heart procedure to open veins leading to his heart.

The mum went on: “Kolsen is medically fragile. He’s not developing like a typical baby - he still isn’t able to roll over or sit up. He can’t coo or make sounds. I’ve never heard my baby laugh, cry, or call out for me. But he feels. He smiles when he sees me. And lately, he’s started recognising my voice.”

A statement from Kolsen’s doctor was posted on the page. Doctor Coughlin, from the Pediatric Advanced Care Team at Levine Children’s Hospital, said Kolsen did not survive “due to his incurable conditions”. They added that they “have maximized all interventions over the last three months [but] unfortunately Kolsen [had] continued to worsen.”

Kolsen died on Thursday July 3. Nejae was holding her baby boy as he died. Sharing the news on the GoFundMe page, Nejae’s friend Kenya Moronta Rose wrote: “Nejae held him through his final breath. She bathed him. She kissed him. She cried over him. She rocked him one last time and told him it was okay to rest. And now he’s resting.”

In another post on her Instagram page, Nejae, who also has another child and runs a lash company in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States, also revealed that Kolsen had been a longed for rainbow baby as she suffered four miscarriages before he was born. A rainbow baby is a baby born after previous pregnancy loss.

She wrote: “I’ve endured 4 miscarriages, and after all of that pain, Kolsen’s fight for his life feels like a constant battle. . . Running a business, managing my home, and being present for my children while carrying this emotional weight has been one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. But I’m here, doing my best to keep pushing forward, because I know that sharing my story might help someone else who’s struggling with their own battles.”

If you have been affected by baby loss, you can ring Sands helpline on 0808 164 3332.