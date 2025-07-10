A social media star has allegedly found out that her partner has slept with multiple women behind her back, just days before she’s due to give birth.

Fitness influencer and Youtuber Sadia Yansaneh has accused her partner of cheating on her with more than 25 women while she is pregnant with their baby, which is her first child.

In an Instagram post, she claimed her beau, who she has not named, has had unprotected sex with more than 25 women, while still continuing to sleep with her - putting both her and their unborn child at risk.

She shared her devastation in a lengthy Instagram post. “Sometimes you just get cheated on WHILE PREGNANT. Never in 1 million years would I think that I would be making a post like this but this has been my new reality,” she began.

She went on to say that she had recently found out about her husband’s betrayal. “I just recently found out that the father of my child has been cheating on me with multiple women UNPROTECTED putting myself and my baby at risk. I have ONE month left of my pregnancy.”

The star, who is expecting a boy in the next month, continued to explain that there had been “two incidents in the last 5 days” and there had been a total of “25+ women.”

Influencer Sadia Yansaneh has accused her partner of cheating on her with more than 25 women while she is pregnant with her baby. Photo by Instagram/@sadiayansaneh. | Instagram/@sadiayansaneh

Explaining the impact this has had on her, she went on: “This is another level of strength and adversity that I have been faced with. I’m making this post for all my women out there who can do every single thing right with their partner and for their baby’s best interest and still get an unfair hand.” She added: “There were zero signs and I did not know he was living a double life.”

The social media star said she would now be focusing on her unborn baby. While it would be so easy to break down right now, my baby needs me more than ever and I’m actually grateful that this information was presented to me so that I can learn from this,” she said. She added: “Thank you to the women who have reached out to me letting me know of this sick behaviour.”

She concluded to ask her fans to keep her and her baby in their prayers. Her final comment was: “I hope that all women out there love themselves enough to walk away and cut off things that do not honor the vision that they have for themselves. REGARDLESS of how difficult the scenario may be.”

She shared the words alongside a photo of herself and her partner holding their baby scan - but with a broken red heart emoji and a red split line between the two of them, which had been imposed over the top. While Sadia did not directly comment on the status of her relationship with her ex right now this would suggest she has separated from him.

She received many messages of support from her 224,000 followers - and they also didn’t hold back on their opinions about her partner. One said: “Cheating is disgusting but cheating while pregnant is despicable . God bless you. May he rot.”

Another said: “Stay strong for you and your kid, queen! You’ve dodged a bullet! imagine finding out about several kids, 8 years later, while still married to him?! Trust me! You dodged it sis!!!”

In another post, Sadia shared screenshots and voice recordings she had received from various women who told her they had slept with her partner. She also included a screenshot of a message from her partner, which came after she uploaded her initial post. It read: “Yo, I know you hurt but trying to air me out on Instagram is so immature.”

In the caption, she wrote: “This is what the lack of accountability and an apology looks like. Literally sickening. The audacity to insult someone when you’ve been doing things in the dark is crazy. No honesty, no transparency, no remorse just playing victim and deflecting accountability.”

She went on to reaffirm her focus on her son, who she has called Wyn: “So grateful that the mask is off. & true colors have been revealed. Thank you everyone for the support during such a vulnerable time in my life. You only get ONE first pregnancy. So I plan on cherishing these last few days as best as possible. #BabyWyn I am so excited to bring you into this world,” she said.