A 26-year-old model, influencer and beauty pageant winner has reportedly died of suicide, not long after she got married.

San Rechal was found dead on Sunday (July 13). The star, who had only got wed months before her death, was reportedly struggling with her mental health, financial stress and personal challenges.

San, also known as San Rechal Gandhi and Shankarapriya to her fans, was a model from the Indian city of Puducherry. She rose to fame for challenging traditional beauty standards in India, particularly the obsession with fair skin. In addition, she also worked hard to promote inclusivity and self-acceptance in the beauty and modelling industries.

The social media star had been turned down by beauty pageants due to the colour of her skin at the beginning of her career, but she did go on to find huge success as an award-winning model.

The late star was the winner of multiple beauty pageants, including Miss Pondicherry (2020–2021) and Miss Dark Queen Tamil Nadu (2019). She also represented India in the Miss Africa Golden 2023 pageant and walked the runway as a model at several fashion shows and featured in several advertisements.

San had previously spoken out about being targeted in her school days because of her skin tone. When she got older she decided to enter into beauty pageants and use that platform to speak out against her experience and also meet others who had experienced similar discrimination due to their skin colour.

In an interview with Etimes in 2023, San shared why it was important for her to hit back against the beauty stereotypes in her country. She told the publication: "My vision for the future is to create an environment that is free of any unrealistic standards and stereotypes of beauty. I wish to be in a position that changes the current perspectives of the modeling and beauty industry in our society. I believe that anyone can achieve their goals and dreams."

She added advice for others who had also faced the judgement she had: "The key ingredient is just to focus on yourself irrespective of what society says, irrespective of any obstacles or hindrances in your immediate external environment.” She continued to say that she wanted to effect change for the future generations. “I want to bring that kind of change and create a generation that focuses on achieving whatever they put their hearts into irrespective of colour, size, weight, and height, not just in the beauty industry but in all the others as well."

On her Instagram page, where she had more than 180,000 followers, San described herself as “an international model [and] pageant coach”. Her last post came on Saturday May 31 and showed shots from her latest modelling job. Many fans left messages of condolence on that last post. “We've lost an inspiration,” one said. Another person wrote “rest in peace” while others simply commented with broken heart emojis and crying face emojis.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out today (Monday July 14) to determine San’s official cause of death, according to a report from a local Indian police station.

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.