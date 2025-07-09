Katelynn Ordone, mum of late TikTok star OkayBaby, has spoken out further about the accident that killed her two-year-old son, Preston.

Their 2011 Ford F-150 veered off the road and struck a tree on Thursday April 24. Both Katelynn and Jaelan sustained serious injuries and were taken to separate local hospitals for treatment. Despite efforts by emergency responders, Preston later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and officials later ruled his death was accidental and he died due to “blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle crash”.

The Ordone family, which also includes Katelynn and Jaelan’s eldest child, daughter Paisley, who was not in the car at the time of the crash, rose to fame online in 2024 thanks to their humourous and heartwarming videos - including those of baby Preston.

He became a viral sensation on TikTok and Instagram for continually responding “okay” to all of his mum’s requests - only to do then do the exact opposite moments later.

Now, just over two months after the fatal crash, Katelynn has uploaded a new video in which she has relived what happened in the immediate aftermath - also revealing that she can’t remember exactly what happened in the accident because she has a traumatic brain injury.

In a TikTok video posted earlier this month, Katelynn spoke candidly about "something that happened the day of our accident" that stayed with her. She admitted she doesn’t remember it herself but has been told about it by her parents, whom she spoke to during a 19 minute phone call shortly after it happened.

"The accident was awful, and somehow I was able to get my hold of my phone," she began. "I called 911 first. I was on the phone with them for five minutes. The only reason I know that is because I saw it in my call logs, and then my parents have told me that I called them."

She then explained that she was somehow able to send her location to them and asked them to come to the site - but the call proved too distressing for her mum. "I was on the phone with my mum for about five minutes. She said she could just hear the pain in my voice. I was groaning in pain, and she said she just couldn't handle it anymore,” Katelynn said.

The phone was then passed to her dad, who she spoke to for around 19 minutes - although the grieving mum doesn’t remember this. "My dad told me that he kept asking where I was, and I kept saying 'I don't know'. He could hear people asking me if I had kids, and I was saying, 'I don't know.' I was just out of it," she told her fans. "There was moments that I could talk, there was moments that I was just groaning and moaning in pain, and then there was moments of silence where I wasn't talking at all."

Katelynn's dad has since told her that at one point she suddenly began speaking the Lord's Prayer "perfectly." She reflected on this and said it shocked her because she does not know the words. "I have heard of it. I recognise it when I hear it, but I did not — still do not — know it well enough to recite it perfectly," she said.

But, she concluded her video to say that hearing this had given her peace and renewed the strength of her faith. "Without God, I wouldn't know that Preston's at perfect peace right now," she said. "I still have a long journey, a long ways to go. I feel like I truly, truly could not get through this without [God].”

At the time of the accident, a GoFundMe page was launched to help cover Katelynn and Jaelan’s medical expenses and other associated costs. The organisers wrote: "The medical expenses, coupled with the overwhelming grief of losing their child, have placed an immense burden on them. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a significant difference." More than $67,000 has been raised at the time of writing, on Wednesday July 9.