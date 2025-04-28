Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A two-year-old TikTok star, affectionately known as ‘OkayBaby’, has died following a tragic car accident in Louisiana.

Preston Ordone became a viral sensation on TikTok and Instagram for his responding “okay” to his mother’s requests, only to do the exact opposite moments later. His videos, especially those showing him joyfully jumping into mud and puddles, amassed millions of views and likes. His mother, Katelynn Ordean has since built a large following on social media, with more than 163,000 followers on Instagram and 411,000 on TikTok.

On April 24, Preston was traveling with his parents, Katelynn and Jaelan Ordone, on Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish when their 2011 Ford F-150 veered off the road and struck a tree. Both Katelynn and Jaelan sustained serious injuries and were transported to separate local hospitals for treatment. Despite efforts by emergency responders, Preston later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Their older child, Paisley, was not involved in the crash as she was at school.

In an emotional video update posted on Katelynn’s social media accounts, family friends and TikTok stars Brielle Matranga and her husband Carson explained the events surrounding the crash. Brielle said: “Katelynn, Jaelan, and Preston were involved in an accident. Paisley, you guys know Paisley, she was at school at the time, she was not in the vehicle. We don't know all the details yet but the truck veered to the right off the interstate and struck a tree, and unfortunately Preston didn’t make it."

Preston Ordone, also known as 'OkayBaby' with his parents Katelynn and Jaelan, and his sister Paisley. | GoFundMe

Describing the parents’ injuries, Brielle added: “Katelynn and Jaelan are severely injured. Katelynn has multiple broken bones. She had a very bad concussion. She walked for the first time today. Jaelan had to have emergency surgery on one of his legs. He has rods, pins in them. They’re both at different hospitals.”

Carson offered a heartfelt tribute to Preston, saying: “Preston had made a huge impact on all of you guys and he made people smile, laugh and I know you guys looked forward to seeing him every day. I know he’s in heaven right now, and if there’s mud in heaven, he’s probably found it and is jumping and dancing in it, running up and down the streets in gold, in his golden overalls. We're all gonna miss him a lot."

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help cover Katelynn and Jaelan’s medical expenses and other associated costs. The organisers wrote: "The medical expenses, coupled with the overwhelming grief of losing their child, have placed an immense burden on them. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a significant difference."

♬ original sound - Katelynn Ordone @kate_ordone This is the hardest post we could possibly make, finding words is still so hard.. We hope that you can help our family in any way possible in this hard time. It still feels so unreal… All your prayers, love and support is needed and appreciated. Thank you. #OkayBabyForever

The Louisiana State Police issued a press release stating that the cause of the crash “is still under investigation.” Authorities said Preston was seated in the back seat but was “improperly restrained in a child safety seat.” However, Preston’s grandfather, Glen Norris, has disputed that claim, telling Nola.com that a witness at the scene confirmed Preston was properly secured. Norris described the police’s statement as “hurtful and painful.”

Trooper Marc Gremillion told Nola.com that the report was based on the best information currently available to the authorities.

The loss has left the TikTok community in shock, with many fans struggling to believe the news. One user commented: “I don’t believe this.” Another wrote: “Please tell me this is a prank or something.” Others shared condolences, with one message reading: “Rest in peace, OkayBaby. My heart is shattered. Condolences to you all."