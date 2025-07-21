Dating shows are one of the most popular types of reality show - but fans think the latest one is “gross”.

It’s called Age of Attraction and, as the name suggests, it will test whether age really is just a number by inviting people aged 22 to 59 to date each other.

The new Netflix show will be hosted by Nick Viall, who rose to fame on The Bachelor and is no stranger to age gap relationships as his wife Natalie Joy is 18 years his junior. 26-year-old Natalie will also be hosting the show alongside her husband, aged 44.

The synopsis for the series reads, “Age is thrown out the window as singles search for their soulmates with help from hosts Nick Viall and Natalie Joy. Is love truly ageless, or will the years come between them?”

The eight-episode series will feature contestants ranging in age from 22 to 59 years old. Quite why this very specific age range has been chosen is not clear yet, but Netflix has promised to release more details in time.

It’s also not known exactly how the premise will work. Will the participant’s ages be disguised in some way, for example? I’ll bring you the answers to these questions as soon as I have them. For now, what I do know is the show is expected to land on Netflix in 2026.

Nick Viall, aged 44, and his wife Natalie Joy, age 26, will host a new Netflix dating show testing if age-gap relationships work called Age of Attraction. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Fans aren’t convinced about the new take on dating show, however. “Their obsession with trying to justify their very concerning age gap is just gross,” wrote one Reddit user in The Bachelor forum. Another person said: “Ew to Netflix for greenlighting this. Hope their show is a monumental wreck and tanks so hard. And so fast.” A third person emphatically stated “nobody wants this” in capital letters to make their point.

Others, however, seemed more open minded, but acknowledged it was a concept that would get polarise viewers: “I’m gonna get judged so hard for watching this,” one contributor said. A second said: “Hot take: I'm obsessed.”

Nick and Natalie began dating in 2020, were married in 2024, and share one child. Their daughter named River Rose was born in February 2024, two months before they married. On their podcast, The Viall Files, they often give dating and relationship advice based on their own experiences.

Before his happily ever after, Nick shared his own quest for love with the world on Seasons 10 and 11 of The Bachelorette and Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise and as the titular Bachelor on Season 21 of the series.