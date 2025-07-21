A Married at First Sight UK star has claimed that they were sexually assaulted by their partner during filming for the hit Channel 4 dating show.

Police are looking in to an allegation that a member of the cast was assaulted by their match after they returned from their honeymoon together after they got married, according to The Sun.

The claim is said to relate to a “non-recent” incident, but it was reported to police on Saturday June 14. Those involved have not been named, but The Sun states that scenes surrounding those supposedly involved have already aired.

Police confirmed the allegations to The Sun, and said that an investigation had been launched. A statement from the police read: “We received a report of a non-recent sexual assault on June 14. Enquiries remain ongoing.” The Sun has not released details of which police force is investigating.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 told The Sun: “We are aware that a report has been made to police about an alleged sexual assault during the filming of a dinner party.

“We take any issues on the show incredibly seriously. Producers follow strict welfare protocols as the wellbeing of the cast is always the first priority. Support would be offered to anyone who wished to report a matter to the authorities, and naturally we would cooperate with any enquiries or investigations.”

A source told the publication: “It’s a nightmare scenario for them [Channel 4]. The show’s been criticised for throwing strangers together and sending them on honeymoon for viewers’ entertainment. Now it’s alleged someone was assaulted after tying the knot. It is a disastrous look for bosses.”

It comes shortly after it was rumoured that the show was in crisis due to previous scandals. Several previous MAFS contestants have been found to have been arrested prior to their reality show appearance, and issues have also been raised multiple times about some of their actions towards their partners - both in and outside of the process. For example, MAFS UK 2024 groom Alex Henry was accused of domestic abuse when his involvement in the show was announced, and then fans also raised huge concerns over the behaviour of MAFS Aus 2024 grooms Adrian Araouzou and Paul Antonine.

Police were called to the MAFS Aus apartments after Antonine punched a hole in a door following a row with his TV bride Carina Mirabile. Araouzou was also accused by fans of displaying controlling behaviour towards his bride Awhina Rutene. During a commitment ceremony, where all the couples take it in turns to speak to the experts about their relationship, Araouzou repeatedly told his wife what to say prior to their turn on the couch. Then, once in front of the experts, he cut her off as she tried to speak.

MAFS sees singles matched by relationship experts. They then prepare for marriage and meet their husband or wife to be for the first time on their wedding day - although they don’t actually get legally married.

They then embark on a honeymoon before moving in together and undergoing a series of tasks and challenges set for them by the relationship experts. As part of the process, all of the couples in the experiment meet up for weekly dinner parties to discuss what’s been happening in their relationships. They also meet with the experts at a weekly commitment ceremony, where they must decide whether or not they want to continue in their marriage or not.

A tenth series of MAFS UK will air on Channel 4 in the coming weeks.