Controversial MAFS Australia bride Jacqui Burfoot has accused a popular airline of stealing her fiancé Clint Rice’s jacket in an explosive TikTok video - but her fans have slammed her actions.

Jacqui Burfoot, who appeared on season 12 of the hit Channel Nine dating show earlier this year, took to TikTok earlier this week and alleged that the budget airline had ‘stolen’ a jacket belonging to her husband-to-be worth hundreds of dollars.

She was upfront about her negative opinions of the firm from the start of the video. “Clint and I flew Jetstar. We never pick Jetstar, we are not fans of Jetstar because they're just budget. They do things poorly,” she claimed.

The TV bride, who was recently in court to face her on-sceen husband Ryan Donnelly who has taken out an Apprehended Violence Order against her, said she had Clint’s Hugo Boss jacket, worth “somewhere between $400 and $800”, on her lap to keep her legs warm - but was told it had to be moved.

'The flight attendant came over and said ‘hey, we need to put your jacket away, can I please take that jacket from you?" And I was like ‘yeah, sure. Fine,” she recalled. But, then the reality TV couple forgot to retrieve it - and only remembered about it when they arrived at their hotel.

“We get off the flight, we leave with our bags, we check into our hotel and Clint is like, "F***! Where is my jacket?" And I'm like ‘oh my God, babe. The lady took it off me’,” Jacqui went on.

Jacqui Burfoot and Clint Rice met on season 12 of Married at First Sight Australia. Photo by Instagram/@jacquelineleejewellery. | Instagram/@jacquelineleejewellery

She then said she called JetStar to enquire about the lost property, but was less then pleased with the response she got. “The guy was like, "There was no lost property handed in today – we're going to file a case for you,” she explained.

This angered Jacqui, who then accused the cabin crew of taking off with Clint's jacket, and expressed her feelings very clearly in a foul-mouthed rant.

'I was like, "f*** off. If the cabin crew have f***ing nicked that jacket, I am going to blow my brains out. I am not happy about this at all,"' she said. “I am fuming right now. I am like, "No f***ing way. You hand that jacket in right now." God help you Jetstar, if this jacket is not returned.”

Jacqui did not get any sympathy from her followers, who thought her thoughts and behaviour were completely unjustified. “As a former cabin crew, the likelihood of the crew taking the jacket is very, very slim,' one commented. “There’s no way any crew could get away with something like that. It’s more likely it’s been passed on to ground crew and just lost in the mix.”

Another laid the blame on Jacqui: “Girl, it’s your fault, you should’ve asked for it once landed. Proves it’s not that important if you forgot. if you fly often, you know it’s a safety thing!!,” they wrote.

Jacqui returned to TikTok the following day to share an update. This time, Clint also featured in the clip, and he said his missing jacket has been located. “Jetstar called. They have got the jacket in their hands at Sydney Airport and they're going to deliver it tonight,” he said.

Clint praised the airline and how they had handled the situation, unlike his wife-to-be. “They were so good, they were actually brilliant,' he said. “The customer service was amazing , they called me twice today.”

Jacqui meanwhile backtracked on her original sentiments . . . sort of. “I guess I was quick to judge” she admitted. Though she added: “The jacket is still not returned yet, though.”

In a final video from later that night, the couple showed that Jetstar had indeed delivered the jacket. Jacqui thanked the airline and admitted she had been wrong. “I jumped to conclusions, like I always do. I should have just taken a moment and paused.”

She ended the video to say that her and Clint, who met on the show but were not matched together and started dating after their respective show marriages broke down, are now “team Jetstar”. The pair are one of five couples who have found love with a MAFS co-star who wasn’t their match.