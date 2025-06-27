A reality star whose onscreen arranged marriage turned sour turned up at court with a bodyguard.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacqui Burfoot is the subject of an Apprehended Violence Order from her former television fiance Ryan Donnelly. The pair appeared on Married at First Sight in Australia.

They married but chose to separate during the Final Vows ceremony. Donnelly applied for the AVO after Burfoot, 29, was granted an interim restraining order, preventing her from talking about him on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now-estranged Married at First Sight Australia couple Ryan Donnelly and Jacqui Burfoot | Channel Nine

The pair met for the first time since filming at Sydney Court House this week as part of the court process for Donnelly filing for the protection order.

Burfoot had previously sent an email opposing the order, but Magistrate Shane McAnulty told the court in the last hearing that he was unwilling to grant the order in her absence and asked the parties to prepare submissions before the matter returned to court on June 24. It was adjourned this week.

The public fall-out between the two has been bitter - Burfoot said she had reported Donnelly to the police for revenge porn, but he responded by saying she was “a pathological/compulsive liar”.

Jacqui Burfoot and Clint Rice | Instagram/@jacquelineleejewellery

She attended court with her new fiancé, Clint Rice - who was also on Married at First Sight with her - and the bodyguard. She did not say anything to reporters about the allegations outside court after the adjournment.