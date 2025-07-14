Two Married at First Sight stars have announced new relationships after previously being romantically linked to their co-stars. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

Two Married at First Sight stars have taken to social media over the weekend to announce their new relationships - after previously being romantically linked to co-stars.

MAFS UK star Paul Liba has let his fans know he’s officially dating someone new - around 18 months after his split from the wife he was matched with on the show.

Fans of MAFS UK will remember that Paul was paired with Tasha Jay during season eight of the show in 2023. The couple did remain together after filming on their series wrapped, but they announced they had split after one year together in November last year.

Then, earlier this year, Paul was rumoured to be dating fellow MAFS alum Hannah Norburn, who appeared in series nine last year. But, now Paul has let his fans know he’s in his ‘loverboy era’ - and it’s not with Tasha or Hannah. Taking to his Instagram page on Saturday, (July 12), Paul posted a photo of himself and his new girlfiend sitting on a paddleboard in the sun and smiling happily at the camera.

The woman is tagged, and she’s called Sophie Currie. The 29-year-old first included photos of her and Paul, also aged 29, together in a post she uploaded on May 30, so it would appear the new couple have been together for at least a couple of months. One photo shows them both posing with their arms around each other. Paul playfully commented “Who’s the sexy black guy ?” She replied: “he’s my shy co-star”.

Then, back in June, she uploaded another multi-photo post - this one exclusively of images of herself and Paul looking very loved up. She captioned it: “In my lover girl era”. Little is known about Sophie, but it appears from her Instagram bio that she grew up in Aotearoa, New Zealand, and moved to London. It’s not known how she and Paul met.

Elsewhere, MAFS Australia former bride Carina Mirabile has posted a series of videos to her TikTok page to confirm she’s also enjoying a romance with a new beau - and he’s also from a different country.

Carina’s new relationship hard launch comes just two months after she sparked rumours she’d rekindled her romance with her on-screen husband Paul Antoine. Carina and Paul quickly became one the nation’s favourite couples from this year’s season 12, but what started off as a picture-perfect romance hit several road blocks - which ultimately led to her calling time on the relationship at final vows.

Announcing her new romance in a similar way to Paul, Carina posted a video of a mysterious man along with the caption: “In her cowboy era”.

The couple met at a bar in Oklahoma, United States. “It was real southern, country vibes,” Carina said in another video were she recalled meeting her now boyfriend, whom she has not yet named. “There was a live bull in there. They do line dancing as well.” She added that it was “like the movies” when they met, and they had both been there with friends but “just started chatting” when they saw each other.

Even less is known about Carina’s new partner as she hasn’t tagged him in any of her posts, but she has revealed in another video that he’s American. We’ll have to keep an eye on Carina and Paul’s socials to see if they reveal anything else about their new loves.

