Married at First Sight UK star Laura Vaughan is grieving for both her dad and stepdad after she lost them both to cancer.

35-year-old Laura, who rose to fame when she married a stranger on series 8 of MAFS UK in 2023, has shared her heartbreak with her fans after the sudden death of her stepfather because of cancer - years after losing her biological dad to the diease.

In an emotional statement posted to social media, Laura, announced that her her stepdad Rich has died of cancer and said that the loss had left her family “devastated.” “I’ve sat with this for weeks, not knowing how to find the words,” she wrote on Instagram. “A few weeks ago, my family lost my stepdad, Rich – very suddenly to cancer. It has left my family devastated.”

Laura also admitted to having feelings of guilt as she hadn’t been as close to Rich in recent years. She said: “That’s a guilt I will carry with me for the rest of my life and right now, it feels very heavy.”

The reality star also reflected on the loss of her dad to cancer years earlier. She went on: “Lots of you know that I lost my dad to cancer, the same age as my half-sister is now. It feels as though sometimes, life plays out the most painful patterns.”

Paying tribute to Rich, she added: “He came into my life over 20 years ago and brought light and laughter into our family when we really needed it. I hope that where you are now, you are at peace and out of pain, and that West Ham are winning every match they play!”

The former TV bride, who is one of 19 reality TV contestants who have been on more than one dating show, ended the post by saying she would be taking a temporary break from social media as she works through her grief. She said: “I don’t know how to show up online for you guys at the minute and therefore I am going to take a break. Sometimes this world feels so painful, so I’m sending an enormous amount of love to anyone struggling.”

Laura was matched with 38-year-old Arthur Poremba, on MAFS. The relationship had many ups and downs and came to a dramatic end at the final vows ceremony when she gave him her wedding ring back. She also told him she had "nagging doubts" that she had lost herself in the experiment while being married to him. The pair had a rocky road throughout the process because of their clashing lifestyles and differing personalities, though they had kept trying to make things align.

She told him during her final vows: "I know we've grown as individuals in this process, but the more I grow as a person the more I grow apart from you. I've always been a fixer, but I've realised this relationship is something that can't be fixed. You helped me realise what I don't want and I'm going to give you this [wedding ring] back, but thank you for making me realise who I am." A visibly shocked Arthur did not give his vows but told cameras: "I didn't really see it coming, ultimately I was trying to make things work on the outside and I'm really gutted that she didn't feel the same way, we could have had something special."

Laura, now in a happy and serious relationship with a mystery man whom she has been dating for around a year. "I'm happy to say that I've been in a relationship now for some time that I initially wanted to keep out of the spotlight," she told MailOnline back in March.

"I found sharing my love life on MAFS quite overwhelming at times so I've tried to keep this quite low key,” she said at the time. She continued: "I wasn't expecting to find love so soon after MAFS, I found dating really difficult after the show came out but I met my partner really organically through the industry and wouldn't have met him if I hadn't done MAFS so I ultimately have the show to thank for it!"