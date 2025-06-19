A Married at First Sight UK bride has revealed a health battle which has left her in ‘agony’ for at least the last ten years - and she’s also been spotted getting cosy to a fellow MAFS groom.

29-year-old Lacey Martin, who rose to fame on the E4 dating show last year, told her Instagram followers she's "in agony" because of scoliosis – a condition which causes the spine to curve and twist to one side, according to the NHS – something she has battled with since her teenage years.

Writing on her Stories, the T bride wrote: "I'm in agony with my back, I have scoliosis 2 curves. Been on going since a teenager and wore a back brace. Need some advice on the best back supports to help with my posture and work etc.. thank you. Any advice I would appreciate it."

her health admission comes after Lacey recently sparked romance rumours with Terence Edwards as he looked to be getting cosy with her at her birthday party back in May. 40-year-old Terence, who appeared on the show the year before his supposed new love interest, was seen cuddled close to Lacey in a series of photos and videos they each posted to their Instagram Stories. In one video, Terrence could be seen sitting next to Lacey and was filming her as she was presented with her birthday cake and everyone sang her Happy Birthday.

The pair, who both split from their TV spouses, may not have met on-screen as they were in MAFS seaons one year apart, but it seems they have got to know each other quite well since their respective stints on the show. They celebrated Lacey’s big day with her twin sister Paige - who is one of 19 reality TV contestants who have been on more than one dating show - along with and Love Island's Marcel Sommerville.

Lacey was paired with Nathan Campbel during MAFS UK series 9 - and they seemed to have a wonderful relationship. Their bond grew throughout the process and they made it all the way through to final vows with only a few small isses - but by the reunion episode, which was filmed a few weeks after the series wrapped, they had split.

Married at First Sight UK bride Lacey Martin. Photo by Instagram/@lacemartin_. | Instagram/@lacemartin_

Married at First Sight UK groom Terence Edwards. Photo by Instagram/@terenceedwardshost. | Instagram/@terenceedwardshost

Then things got ugly between them, when Nathan accused Lacey of asking him fake their romance so they could get more publicity and media opportunities. Fans watched this play out in a special multi-series reunion episode aired in February. Lacey denied the claims made by her ex. She had previously claimed that he had blocked her shortly after they left the show. They had both alleged they were heartbroken by their split in separate media interviews.

Terence was not present at this reunion, and it is not known exactly how he and Lacey got to know each other but it is common for MAFS participants to get to know each other after appearing across all series of the show as they find themselves invited to the same celebrity parties or events, or may even connect via social media due to their shared experience.

Terence, meanwhile, was paired with Porscha Pernnelle on MAFS UK series 8 in 2023, but their marriage did not last long. He walked out of the show after the third commitment ceremony after hearing rumours she had kissed other grooms.

Lacey and Terence have not commented on the nature of their relationship, but perhaps they could be joining the list of MAFS couples who have since got together although they were not matched on the show.

The new series of Married at First Sight, series 10, will air later in the year. The two most recent series, series 8 and 9, both aired in mid-September, so it’s likely that series 10 will also air ar around the same time. Until then, you can watch MAFS UK series 1 to 9 now on Channel 4 On Demand.