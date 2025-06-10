A former Married at First Sight Australia bride who declared her marriage doomed on her TV wedding day has told fans she’s returning to the show.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ines Basic, who appeared on the hit Channel Nine dating show back in 2019, has sent fans into a frenzy after teasing a surprise return for her “second time lucky”.

The reality star, who was paired with Bronson Norrish when she first rose to fame on the show six years ago, took to Instagram on Tuesday (June 10) to make the claim that she's going back down the aisle for a second time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just got my nails done for the first time in so long and it's cause I'm getting married”, she announced in a video shared to her Stories. “I'm going on MAFS again and so I got my bridal nails. So excited,” she added.

Ines, who made it clear she definitely didn’t approve of Bronson on their TV wedding day, also began to say what kind of match she hoped for but then stopped herself. “I hope they give me like. . . I'm not gonna say it, I'm just gonna keep my mouth shut,' she teased, adding, “Let's see what type of guy I get.”

In a follow up video, posted to her main Instagram grid, Ines asked fans what type of man they thought she should be matched with. She also questioned: “Do you think it would work out second time around?” The video was captioned: “Second time lucky maybe???”

Ines and Bronson's marriage seemed doomed from the moment they met on season 6 in 2019. Once they met, she expressed her disapproval at his face jewellery. "Hi Bronson. Can we get rid of your eyebrow ring please?" she asked him. Then, Bronson got her name wrong which only made her more annoyed. "You know if you're marrying someone the first thing you should be concentrating on is the name," she said. Then, somehow things got even worse. Bronson revealed he was an ex-stripper and Ines was mortified and made her strong views very clear. "The fact that he was a stripper. That was purely disgusting to me. An ex-stripper is not supporting my future babies. I will never have a family with him.," she said. "I will never get past this. This is pure bottom of the barrel." Unsurprisingly, their marriage didn't last long. | Channel Nine

It comes about a month after it was reported that a MAFS Australia All Stars version was in the works. This would see past contestants who didn’t find love return to be matched with another spouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news was first reported by Australian publication PEDESTRIAN.TV in May, who said Channel Nine is already in the process of getting the spin-off ready. Insiders have called it a “potential MAFS All Stars.” The unnamed source claimed “phone calls started last week” and producers already know exactly who they’re interested in - and exactly who they’re not. Filming for the mega MAFS reunion show of fan’s dreams will apparently start in the summer and it will then air in 2026.

But, producers have insisted the rumours are not trueand no such version is currently in development. Executive producer Tara McWilliams previously addressed the speculation in a statement to Daily Mail Australia, saying: “Never say never, but it's not ever been on our radar.”

Former executive producer John Walsh, who departed the network earlier this year, also reiterated this. “I don't think anyone would really believe it. You know, I think that's the reason it wouldn't happen,' he also told Daily Mail Australia, adding that the appeal of MAFS lies in ordinary people doing the extraordinary.

But, it has also been reported that Channel Nine have given all returning MAFS participants a strict non-disclosure agreements - so if this is true it's highly unlikely Ines has been cast as she wouldn’t be able to speak about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Industry insiders also claimed last month that MAFS producers had contacted a number of fan-favourite personalities - including season four’s Cheryl Maitland and season six’s Melissa Lucarelli to see if they would be interested in returning. But, then they decided to continue with the show’s tried and tested, and much loved format, and continue to cast only newbies.

“They felt most of the returnees were more interested in another shot at fame than actually finding love,”a production source told Daily Mail Australia. “It just didn't feel authentic anymore.”

One fan-favourite Tahnee Cook, who was rumoured to be in talks for an All-Stars edition, quickly shut down the speculation. “I seriously have no idea where that rumour has come from. I absolutely wouldn't go back,' she recently said. “I survived it once unscathed. I wouldn't risk it again.”

A casting notice confirms that filming for MAFS Australia Season 13 will take place between July and November 2025, and producers are now finalising their list of brides and grooms before filming begins next month.