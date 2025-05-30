A Married at First Sight star has spoken out after her footballer ex-boyfriend was charged with nine domestic violence-related charges following an alleged incident against her.

Ryan Crowley, a former Australian Football League star, has been accused of attacking ex-girlfriend Lauren Dunn, who appeared on the hit Channel Nine dating show, at a home in Claremont, Perth, Western Australia, on Tuesday (May 27).

41-year-old Crowley appeared in Perth Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday May 29) accused of nine domestic violence-related charges against the reality TV star. Crowley is alleged to have strangled Dunn and also smothered her face with a pillow after he became incensed about emails he found on her laptop with another person.

After Crowley’s appearance in court, Dunn posted a lengthy statement to her Instagram Stories. “The outpouring of support has been overwhelming, however I understand that I am extremely fortunate and so many victims do not have the support or the platform I have.”

She went on: “This incident has ignited the fire in my belly to continue to use my voice to advocate for others and work to change the way Australian media reports on DV (domestic violence) in Australia. In the past when I have called police I have felt like I was the perpetrator and treated as if I had done something wrong, leading me to never follow through with charges.

“Many years later, finding myself in the same position, I knew I had to do the right thing and walk the talk that I so often preach. I can say that WA police have been nothing short of amazing. I feel empowered and strong and supported. I hope that other victims out there can read this and it will give them the confidence to go to the police.”

Ryan Crowley, a former Australian Football League star, has been accused of attacking ex-girlfriend Lauren Dunn, who appeared on the hit Channel Nine dating show Married at First Sight in 2024. Photo by Instagram/@thecrowl. | Instagram/@thecrowl

She also revealed that the incident she said she suffered was “not isolated”. She added: “I have been desensitised to this level of abuse.” But, she reassured fans: “I am doing well, I am okay, and it’s business as usual”.

Crowley has not posted on his Instagram since December, and photos of him and Dunn from their time together are still visible on his page.

Members of the court were told that Dunn, aged 32, had invited him over to an apartment in Claremont, on Tuesday evening when the incident happened. The court also heard that the former couple pair had an on/off relationship over a five-year period between 2018 and 2023, before Dunn appeared on hugely popular dating show MAFS.

Dunn, who lives in Sydney, had asked her former partner if he wanted to catch up. Following his arrival, however, they got in to an arguement. Dunn reportedly asked Crowley to leave more than once, but he continually refused to do so.

Dunn then called 000, the primary national emergency telephone number in Australia, but Crowley allegedly threatened her as she attempted to dial the emergency services. As a result, Dunn became scared and when she was connected to the operator she told them that the call was made in error and hung up.

'Married at First Sight' star Lauren Dunn. Photo by Instagram/lauren_funn_. | Instagram/lauren_funn_

Crowley, who made 188 appearances for Fremantle and eight for Essendon but has not played professional football since 2016, had allegedly taken Dunn's phone before finding her laptop. When he logged into the computer, he allegedly searched through her messages.

Prosecutors said the he found messages between her and another man, prompting him to allegedly throw the victim to the floor. He then allegedly strangled Dunn who lost consciousness before Crowley let go, the court heard.

When she came back round Dunn began to cry for help, but Crowley had allegedly proceeded to choke her again. It is also alleged that Crowley later violently shook her slamming her head onto the floor multiple times.

Crowley later refused Dunn’s requests to leave the house, instead sitting on the sofa and asking her to “cuddle him”. The court also heard he stayed at the home overnight, and then allegedly stopping her from leaving again on Wednesday morning (May 28).

Dunn still made attempts to leave the home, but rowley allegedly blocked her exit. She shouted out again for help but, as she tried to leave, he allegedly scratched her midriff.

The court heard that he then again allegedly pinned her down, grabbed her throat and squeezed her neck while covering her mouth to prevent her from breathing. He is also alleged to have pressed a pillow into her face. Dunn lost consciousness once again, and only then did Crowley stop.

Dunn managed to escape the home via the bathroom and ran to a nearby cafe, the court was told, where she was able to message a friend. Crowley was subsequently arrested at Perth Train Station and charged.

He denied the severity of the allegations against him during the court hearing. His lawyer also said the former football player had disputed the physical contact between the pair.

Crowley was granted bail with a $20,000 surety and was ordered not to leave Western Australia. As part of his bail conditions, he is banned from contacting Dunn. He will appear in court again on Thursday July 24.