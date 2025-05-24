Here are five top tips for success from previous Married at First Sight contestants if you’re thinking of applying to be on the next series.

Married at First Sight, or MAFS as is affectionately knows as among cast, crew and fans alike, has become a worldwide phenomenon since it first appeared on our screens around a decade ago.

So popular is it with viewers that there are many different versions of it across the world, including the UK, Australia, United States and New Zealand.

In the UK, viewers are eagerly awaiting the show’s 10th season which will air later this year, while in Australia viewers are still processing all that happened in season 12, which was broadcast earlier this year. In the US, season 19 is also expected to air later this year, while it’s hoped the NZ version will also see a fifth installment by the end of the year too.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of people sign up for their chance to be part of the most daring dating social experiment. So, if you are hoping to be on a future series - no matter where in the world you are from - then how can you make sure you stand out and have a better chance at being selected by the casting crew?

There’s nobody better to answer that question than people who have already been on the show. Here are five tips from three previous brides and grooms; Jules Robinson, Charlene Perera and Adrian Araouzou - who all happen to have been on the Aussie version.

1. Be true to yourself. “My first advice is be really brutally honest about who you are,” advised Jules, who met her now real life husband and father of her two sons Cameron Merchant on season six. “Bare your soul, bare your heart, show your insecurities and your flaws because then you have a much better chance of being matched to someone who suits you,” she said on Instagram back in 2019.

2. Although maybe don’t be too honest. Admittedly, this is contradicting advice, but Adrian, who was matched with Awhina Rutene in the most recent 2025 season, said in a recent Instagram video that he didn’t think it was a good idea to be too specific. “I advise anyone who wants to go on the show to not say your non-negotiables because the chances are they’re going to give it to you,” he said referring to the producers.

He implied that he thought people were intentionally paired together when it was obvious something key didn’t line-up about them to create “drama” on the show. He explained that he had not wanted to be paired with someone with a child because “it gets complicated”, but Awhina did have a son from a previous relationship.

The show’s executive producer in the US, Chris Coelen, who is also behind popular reality dating shows such Netflix’s as Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum, previously insisted that the matching process is “thorough” and “based on a high degree of research” while speaking to People in 2015.

When it comes to the Australian version, two of the experts have also previously spoken about what they look for in participants to increase the chances of success in their matches. John Aiken said: “Participants will fill out tests. We’ll meet them individually, and finally make a decision. I’m particularly looking at personality, attachment styles, and how they communicate in relationships.”

Mel Schilling said: “My job is all about understanding a person’s values, their lifestyle preferences, and a bit about their personality. What the research tells us is that people are most likely to be compatible with people who have shared values with them. And of course that’s the ultimate aim here.”

A MAFS spokesperson has not responded Adrian’s claims that matches can be made for “drama”.

3. Don’t overthink it. That’s the advice of season five bride Charlene, who was paired with Patrick Miller. We know that filming takes place over about three to months, so participants are required to potentially commit a lof of time to the process. That is if their match is successful and they don’t end up leaving the experiment in one of the early stages.

But, Charlene insists this shouldn’t be off-putting. “Don’t overplan it and think about ‘how much time am I going to have to take off work’ and all the rest of it. Heaps of people are applying, you’ll figure that out when you get there,” she told Honey9 back in 2018. “Put your faith in someone else’s hands. Take a chance and sign up.”

4. Don’t worry about having a picture perfect application. Jules said that when it comes to making the video which is asked of all applicants, in which they must explain why they are hoping to find love on MAFS, it doesn’t have to be picture perfect or professionally done to be in with a chance of success.

“My video was just on the couch, by myself, wasn’t looking too pretty – and I was just like hey, I’m a catch! Why am I single,” she explained.

5. Prepare yourself for anything - good and bad. Jules highlighting the importance of having a thick skin and being able to take public criticism before applying for the social experiment. “It’s not for the faint hearted. Nothing can prepare you for it. Strap yourself in and get a thick skin,” she said. “Try to be in the moment, try to think about yourself and try not to have any expectation,” she added.