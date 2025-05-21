Married at First Sight Australia bride Sierah Swepstone has revealed that she was left with PTSD after her time on the hit Channel Nine dating show.

Sierah, who was a bride in this year’s season 12, has shared more information after she took to Instagram last week with series of damning posts in which she claimed that she was “silenced” during her time on MAFS and called out people who “caused her harm”.

In her post, which she shared to her Instagram Stories, she said she had been left “broken” by the five weeks she spent in Australia’s biggest social experiment. She added: “I was silenced in the media because the truth was a liability. The people who caused me harm have controlled the narrative for long enough. I will speak soon."

Now, in another Instagram Stories statement, the TV bride has revealed she was left with PTSD after her reality TV stint. In response to a fan who asked her if she would still go on MAFS if she had a do over, or if she completely regrets it, she said: “If I knew I would be treated like my life didn’t matter, I obviously never would have done it because it’s left me with PTSD.”

She went on to explain how mental health condition Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder presents itself in her. She said she has a loss of appetite, is drinking more, has severe anxiety and is socially withdrawn. She added that she also struggles to fall asleep and then, when she eventually does, wakes in the middle of the night from nightmares.

But, despite that, the TV star, who has also previously looked for love on The Bachelor, said she had no regrets about signing up for MAFS. “I don’t like saying I regret something because I can’t take it back,” she said. “I try to be optimistic and maintain belief that everything happens for a reason and I just haven’t found the reason yet.”

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 bride Sierah Swepstone has claimed she was left with PTSD after her time on the show. Photo by Instagram/@sweppo. | Instagram/@sweppo

She concluded: “I’ll continue slaying as much as possible day by day until I can see the greater purpose in everything.”

In another post, Sierah also explained why she chose to leave the MAFS Aus 2025 reunion early. She had returned along with the majority of the rest of the cast for the two reunion episodes; a dinner party and a final commitment ceremony with the experts.

During the dinner party, it was revealed Sierah had apparently sent a number of unkind messages to Adrian Araouzou about his ex-wife Awhina Rutene and the rest of the cast. Awhina brought the messages up at the dinner party and an argument ensued.

Mid-way through the dinner, Sierah said she no longer wanted to be there and walked out. Explaining why, she said: “After being attacked by four people at the reunion, I had a severe anxiety attack and hyperventilated which is why I actually left.” She also added that expert John Aiken later told her backstage that she had handled herself very well.

A Channel Nine spokesperson has not responded to Sierah’s claims.

If you are suffering with your mental health, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.