Married At First Sight groom Eliot Donovan has finally confirmed his relationship status with co-star Jamie Marinos, calling her an “absolute babe”.

There have been rumours for weeks that Jamie and Eliot are dating after growing close once filming for the show wrapped at the end of last year.

The pair had continued to tease that there may be relationship blossoming between them - but they refused to give a definitive answer on whether or not they are romantically involved - until now.

Just last week, Jamie held an Instagram Q&A with her fans in which she said knew they would want answers about her relationship with Eliot. At the time, however, she refused to give them. “You’ll just have to wait and see,” she teased. But then in a later Story she showed that her and Eliot were staying in an AirBnB together, and that he was spending time with her and her sister Georgia.

Speaking to 9Entertainment, Eliot cleared the rumours once and for all: "Jamie is an absolute babe and I would be very, very lucky to be in a romantic relationship with her but at this point in time, we are just friends. I would say we are very close friends."

But, he raised hopes of fans everywhere by adding: "I'm not in any kind of position to be navigating a romantic relationship but I wouldn't rule anything out and I am absolutely loving going on this journey with Jamie by my side."

Married At First Sight star Eliot Donovan has finally confirmed his relationship status with co-star Jamie Marinos. Photo by Instagram/@eliot.donovan. | Instagram/@eliot.donovan

The TV groom went on to speak about how his friendship with Jamie had grown since filming for the show ended. "We were sort of friends during the show but we were never really close," he said.

Eliot also explained that it was when MAFS season 12 began airing in Australia in January that they each empathised with each other's position as they watched their respective marriages play out on TV. He said: “Watching the show made me feel for Jamie. We actually didn't have each other's number, [Jamie] reached out to one of the other cast members and got my number."

It was the text message that Jamie sent to him that started their now close friendship. "She kind of said the same thing to me,” Eliot said. “She really empathised with my situation in the experiment and we just struck up this friendship that was really natural." He added that the pair’s friendship was built on a shared sense of humour and similar communication styles.

Jamie was matched with Dave Hand during the experiment. Their union seemed very promising at first, with Jamie even telling Dave she had fallen in love with him. But, then their relationship hit the rails when he admitted he was not forming romantic feelings for her in the same way.

They seemed to recover and made it to Final Vows, where they decided they would take their relationship in the real world. But, by the time the reunion episode was filmed four weeks later they had split - and now they’re said to be no longer speaking. Eliot has since appeared to throw shade at Dave on his Instagram.

Eliot was matched with two brides during the experiment; first Lauren Hall and then Veronica Cloherty, but both relationships were short lived.

While fans were hoping that Eliot and Jamie were dating right now, Eliot said that sometimes relationships are more of a slow-burn than an instant romantic flame - but admitted their connection also faced obstacles.

"Things need to grow organically and there are certain things to take into account," he said, adding that the duo do live in different states. Jamie isn't really looking to mov﻿e to Queensland, she's got a lot going on in Melbourne and I'm very settled here in Queensland and am not looking to move.

"I have my family nearby, young nieces I want to see grow up. So [Jamie and I] are just being mature adults and taking things as they come."

Over on her Instagram Stories, Jamie also confirmed she and Eliot are just friends. Responding to a fan question about the nature of their connection, she wrote: “Eliot and I are really good friends. He’s been a great support system, always makes me laugh, and I’m super grateful to have him around.

“We are both single and focusing on ourselves at the moment.” But, she also inspired hope for the future among romantic fans when she added: “Who knows what the future holds.”