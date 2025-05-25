If you’re wondering what Married at First Sight application looks like then wonder no more.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Married at First Sight Australia season 13 will begin filming ater this year, and at the moment the casting team are on the look out for several more brave singles who will sign up to be the 2026 group of brides and grooms who will say ‘I do’ moments after meeting.

If you’re considering putting your love life in the hands of experts Alessandra Rampolla, John Aiken and Mel Schilling then you’ll be keen to know what questions you’ll need to answer to be in with a chance of being on the hit Channel Nine dating show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luckily, a Reddit user has shared screenshots of exactly what the full MAFS application process looks like. Season six bride Jules Robinson, who met her now real life husband and father of her two sons Cameron Merchant on the show, has previously said that applying for the show “is not for the faint hearted” - and looking at the lengthy and detailed application form it’s easy to see why she has said that.

There are 50 questions in total. There’s some basic ones that you would expect, such as requests for standard information about you such as your full name, age and location, alongside classic dating questions such as what you’re looking for in a partner.

But, there’s also some questions you wouldn’t expect and are more unusual. You’ll be asked to declare whether or not you think of yourself as lonely,for example, as well as relive the most painful break-up you’ve ever experienced, and also detail what the most romantic gesture is you’ve ever made is.

The 50 questions you have to answer if you apply for Married at First Sight Australia to be in with a chance of marrying a stranger at first sight on season 13 of the hit dating show. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

In addition, you have to be prepared to be very open and honest about every aspect of your life, not just your romantic past. For example, you’ll be asked to explain your upbringing with your parents, define your best and worst traits both in and out of relationships and discuss challenges you have faced in your search for true love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, you’ll be asked to upload two recent photos of yourself; one full body shot and one which is a close-up of the face. Plus, you’ll need to record a one minute video of yourself in which you explain why you want to appear on MAFS.

So, if you’re happy to bare your heart and soul, then keep reading to find out how you can be in with a chance to be on MAFS Australia 2026.

Married At First Sight Australia experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

How can you apply to be on MAFS Australia?

To be apply to be on MAFS Australia season 13, you need to fill in a MAFS online application form. We know that the show is filmed across several months midway through the year and then broadcast the following year. So, it follows that people are asked to ensure they can commit up to four months of their life, between late July and November 2025, to the experiment before they apply.

When will MAFS Australia season 13 air?

The answer to that question depends on where in the world you live. If you’re an Aussie, you can expect the next season to hit your screen on Channel Nine in January 2026, if the pattern of release dates from previous seasons follows. If you’re in the UK, the 2026 season will debut in either February or March - again going by previous season patterns.

In the UK, Married at First Sight Australia season 12 aired on E4. In Australia, the show aired on Channel Nine now. The show, alongside all previous seasons, is available to watch now on local catch-up services.