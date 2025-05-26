These Married at First Sight stars may not have found their true love on the hit dating show, but it did lead them to a lucrative career on OnlyFans.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many Married at Sight contestants find themselves firmly in the public eye once they have been on the show - which is hardly surprising considering it’s loved worldwide.

Some of them have chosen their new fame to launch their career on OnlyFans - a controversial website which is of course known for providing adult content. On it, users can pay to view exclusive - and usually explicit - content from various creators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The website created a huge point of contention during the 2022 season of MAFS Australia, with bride Olivia Frazer telling the rest of the group that co-star Domenica Calarco had an account on the platform.

Domenica defended her right to be on upload pictures to the site - and then Olivia actually created own page. The pair aren’t the only ones who have made it big on OnlyFans since their time on the hugely successful dating show. Keep reading to find out who else is a successful OnlyFans star, including both MAFS Australia and MAFS UK brides and grooms.

Married at First Sight Australia and UK stars who made OnlyFans accounts. Photos by Instagram. | Instagram

Caitlin McConville

Season 10 bride Caitlin McConville re-activated her OnlyFans account in 2023 after appearing on the show. At the time the star, who charged fans $29.99 a month, said her page included “content [they] won’t find on [her] social media.” She does, however, also share racy snaps on Instagram.

The TV star also said she had her created her account before she appeared on the MAFS, and did actually speak about it on the show but this didn’t make the final cut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Shannon [Adams, her on-screen husband[ and I actually had a conversation about me being an adult entertainer in the past, and [the producers] asked us to have that conversation on camera,” she said. “This sort of stuff was had on camera, it just wasn't used.

“I'm very sex-positive, I'm very progressive, I'm very, ‘do what makes you happy and make money however makes you happy’. If you like to travel the world and want to blog it and you make money off it, do it. If you’re a beauty influencer, do it. Just do what makes your soul sing, I don't judge people.”

Bronte Schofield

Bronte Schofield, another MAFS Australia 2023 bride, shared with her fans weeks after appearing on the show that she had made an OnlyFans account.

She announced the news on her Instagram on TikTok, sharing a photo of herself in a pink bikini (above). She wrote: “You asked for it so here we are. I don't intend to disappoint. . . And don't mind me, I'm just busy showing off without my bikini."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She charged fans $25.99 for a monthly subscription. Shortly after making the account, she revealed that she made a staggering $100,000 within just three days of signing up to the platform.

"The money is freaking great," she said. "My first month, my account did $250,000, it was insanity and I was hardly even posting on there." She added that not all pictures on the site have to be explicit. “It's the freedom I've always wanted and it's not what everyone thinks it is. I get photos of people wanting to see my belly button or my feet. You don't have to sell yourself completely to make money."

Mitch Eynaud

It’s not just the women who are OnlyFans. MAFS Aus 2022 groom Mitch Eynaud lanched his page shortly after his stint on the show.

He took to Instagram to promote his new venture, writing “we on” alongside a shirtless photo of him and a link to his account. A subscription cost fans $14.99 a month, or they could get a 20% off deal by subscribing for three months for $35.98.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His OnlyFans bio also reads “my personal vault”, which is a direct nod to *that* folder of nudes he referenced on the show.

Olivia Frazer

As previously mentioned, Olivia shamed her fellow bride Domenica Calarco for being on OnlyFans in the 2022 Aussie version of the show. So, she surprised fans when she later announced that she had joined the platform herself.

In July 2022, Olivia mentioned during an Instagram Q&A that she had “two-point-nine” subscribers on OnlyFans. “I have 2.9 very happy subscribers,” she said, later confirming she meant “2.9K” or 2,900.

She had a subscription rate of $14.99. She later said that she earned an incredible $500,000 in her first four months on the site. The TV star previosuly said she initially decided to join OnlyFans to show off her large collection of lingerie, but soon felt pressured to show more . . . or less.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you sign up to OnlyFans thinking it’s just going to be lingerie photos and pretty tame, you get pretty pressured pretty quickly,” she said. “I think I was on it for like three days and I was like, oh I guess I've gotta show my boobs now because people wanted it. I was like, you’re paying money to be here so I guess I have to now. The pressure gets you.”

She then said she had set boundaires around what she would and would not post on the site.

Jackson Lonie

Following in his TV wife Olivia’s footsteps, Jackson Lonie revealed to fans that he had joined OnlyFans a month or so before her - with the two of them being in a relationship at the time.

Posting a shirtless photo to his Instagram, he said: “Big venture, a lot of you have already guessed it. That’s it, I’m starting an OnlyFans.”Telling his fans to “get involved”, he then performed a dance to to Rod Stewart‘s Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessica Seracino

MAFS Aus 2022 intruder bride Jessica Seracino launched her OnlyFans account weeks after her short MAFS story played out on-screen.

Taking to her Instagram Story in the August of that year, she teased fans by saying that she “might be doing a little something tonight”. In a subsequent post, Jessica shared a photo of herself in fishnet stockings alongside a button directing fans to her bio. She charged $11 a month for her content.

Jessika Power

Jessika Power has been on OnlyFans since 2021, two years after she appeared on MAFS Australia. She previously said that she made $50,000 in her first five days on the site.

Subscribers pay $15 each monthly, and previously said that she had $2,000 worth of fans on the site. Responding to those who slammed her for using the adult site on her Instagram Story in December 2021, she said: “[There’s] comments being made about me and my exclusive content page by people who I don’t know and who just really should keep their opinions to themselves ‘cause I don’t give a sh*t”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Do you know literally within the last hour of me making that little rant about the exclusive website, I have in my statements on my account in there, I’ve got $2,000 worth of subscribers… I am going to cry all the way to the bank.”

Ines Basic

In July 2021, season six bride Ines said that she’d earned a mega $80K since joining OnlyFans earlier that month.

She added: “As soon as I made an announcement saying I was doing OnlyFans I had hundreds of message requests. My fans are so respectful and it creates an environment where I feel comfortable to truly be myself and bring out my sexual alter ego.”

Alana Lister

After finding fame on the eighth season of Married at First Sight in 2021, Alana joined OnlyFans later that year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She revealed at the time that she was charging subscribers $20 per month to access racy photos and videos of her which she said wouldn’t be allowed on usual social media platforms. At one point, it’s thought she was making $30,000 a month from the site.

“I had all these bikini and lingerie pics from shoots that I didn’t upload to Instagram because they seemed a little too sexual,” she said. Defending her choice to make an account, she said: “Women should be allowed to feel sexy.”

Domenica Calarco

After appearing on Married at First Sight Australia in 2022, Domenica relaunched her OnlyFans account and she has made a massive amount of money. “I made enough for a house deposit after the show,” Domenica said during her time on I’m A Celebrity Australia.

Speaking more about her account at the time, Domenica said: “I want it to be a platform like another Instagram where I’m not filtered, where I can say what I want and I can do what I want.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The TV bride is currently pregnant, so she’s unlikely to be using her account right now.

Morag Crichton

Morag Crichton starred in the 2021 season of Married at First Sight UK. One year after her stint on MAFS the TV bride announced she would be creating an OnlyFans account as she hoped she would make money to help pay for her rent and bills.

At the time, she said: “I’ll start off by showing some side boob, side cheek and my vagina. I have more fun taking nudes than I do selling products I don’t care about on my Instagram. I would rather take a selfie of my boobs!”She added that she’d be “happy with £1,000 extra a month”. “I’m all about female empowerment and I love seeing myself in that light. I would prefer to go down that route than sit there waiting for my next sponsorship to come through on social media,” she added.

Gemma Rose Barnes

Gemma Rose was a latecomer to MAFS UK in 2022. Soon after episodes aired of her leaving, Gemma confirmed she had started an OnlyFans account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The star charged £14 a month for fans to subscribe her to channel, and confirmed this on her Instagram with a link to her OnlyFans with the caption: “When he says he loves curves”.

Kate Laidlaw

Kate Laidlaw was on the Australian MAFS in 2022. That same year, she confirmed she had made an OnlyFans account with her twin sister, Bec. Kate said she found herself “lacking in self confidence” and was “afraid” to show the real her after her experience on Married at First Sight.

“I’m so excited to be launching my OnlyFans. It will be my opportunity to express all the different sides of me, the unedited version of me. It’s time to show you guys what I’m really about, she added.

Ryan Livesey

MAFS UK 2024 groom Ryan Livesey revealed to his fans via Instagram that he had made an OnlyFans page in March 2025. He posted a saucy photo of him in his boxers along with a link to his page. He also added a grab which read: "You are in the top 22 per cent of creators."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Gallagher

Ryan Gallagher, who was a MAFS Aus groom in 2018, joined OnlyFans back in 2023 -and claimed he made up to $50,000 a month soon after joining.

“I’m making very good money, between one dollar and $50,000 a month. I’m in the top three per cent,” he said during a radio appearance at the time.