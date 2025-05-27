A Married at First Sight bride has revealed that she was raped when she was just 20 years old.

Katie Johnson was only a part of the MAFS Australia season 12 experiment this year due to her marriage to her TV husband Tim Gromie only lasting a matter of days, but although she didn’t have much screen time she still won the hearts of fans.

Katie was known for her bubbly personality and her positive outlook. Since the show aired, she’s used her Instagram page to share her advocacy for self-love and self-care, and also show fans how her attitude and renewed vigor for life has led to her adopting a new healthy lifestyle.

But, behind the TV star’s upbeat social media posts is a heartbreaking secret - which she has now candidly spoke about for the first time.

"On the facade, I have a story that I've shared, but this depth and this vulnerability is, yeah, it's the first time I'm going there. So it's scary," Johnson told Australian broadcaster A Current Affair. "It leaves you feeling like all you are is just a piece of meat existing in the world with no real value."

Katie spoke about how she was bullied throughout her life for both her weight and her eye colour. But, when she was 20, she was sexually assaulted - and this had a huge impact on her self-worth.

Speaking about the incident to the local new station, businesswoman Katie recalled that just opened her own business and was also working at a bar to be able to make ends meet when the incident happened.

"One night, there was this guy, and he was quite flirtatious, he was out with his other friends and what not, and then after . . .” She then stopped talking mid-sentence and became emotional. “Sorry it's a bit hard for me to talk about it," the star added.

Katie Johnson, a bride on Married at First Sight Australia season 12. Photo by Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia. | Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia

"After my shift, I could hear this crunching in the gravel behind me. I turn around and I see his face, he's like 'oh, my friends have already left, you should come out with us, come out with us,'” she added, saying that it was difficult for her to verablise the sentence her attacker said to her.

Katie said that she had reservations, but she agreed to go with the man, who has not been identified. Explaning how the night then progressed, she went on: "I had had a few drinks so I couldn't drive, I was like ‘you can sleep on my couch’. That was a big mistake."

She then shook her head before recalling the attack she was subjected to. "I tried to go to sleep, and then, yeah, I was pinned down by my arms, and I couldn't move, and I just got so scared, and I froze," she said, still visibly emotional.

"I just remember shutting my eyes with my hands pinned like that, and just going ‘it'll be okay. Just, just stay safe', you know, 'just stay safe', and I couldn't move.”

Katie and Tim on their Married at First Sight Australia 2025 wedding day. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

Katie said that she didn’t seek help until two weeks after the attack because she thought it was her fault. “I blamed myself for so long for not fighting to the point where I hid in my apartment for two weeks, and then I took myself to hospital, and I was crying so much,” she said. “It's the first time I verbalised to anyone and myself, like I said to her, ‘I think I've been raped’.”

The reality TV star, who is now 37, then admitted that at times she does still blame herself for what happened. “I do sometimes go into blaming myself still, and I saw that on MAFS in the edit, I saw that traumatised girl still taking the blame," she said.

"But since then, I've realised that people's behaviour towards you, whether it's mental abuse, physical abuse, you know, any projection of their traumas onto you, you don't have to carry that."

Katie sought help from medical staff, but she was too afraid to go to the police. "I was terrified of it all. The psychologist that I had assigned to me, she said ‘if I were you, I wouldn't report it, because it's going to sound like your fault’, and that is what rang in my ears for years," she said.

Katie is now studying behavioural science, as a way to better understand her abuser's actions. She said it's part of her trauma therapy, and it's working.

"I've only recently kind of really realised what those traumas have done to me and how I've suppressed them,” she said. She also admitted that she had surpressed her feelings and had previously sought comfort using food. “I myself feel safe by making myself bigger and being less attractive and hiding - and I don't want to do that anymore."

The TV bride is also now improving her mental health as well as her physical health. "I had a scan done that showed like, really high visceral fat levels, the fat around your organs. I saw those scan results, and I thought to myself, look at what you've done to yourself for years, like this is years of self-sabotage," she said.

Katie is working with a team of experts to achieve her physical and mental goals, including a nutritionist, a personal trainer, and a GP. “For the first time in my life, I feel like the emotional, the mental and the physical are all lining up," she said.

Katie’s marriage to Tim was set to fail from the moment they met. Tim made it clear that he didn’t find his bride attractive, and pretty much checked out from the experiment from that point. He told his wife he didn’t have an attraction to her on the wedding night, leaving her devastated by his rejection - which was her worst fear.

Tim then refused to move in with her, leaving Katie alone. He turned up at the first commitment ceremony - but only to tell the experts he wanted to officially leave the experiment. Katie agreed and the pair exited.

Many fans called for Katie to be given a second chance on MAFS as her experience was so poor. There is an online campaign for her to re-appear in 2026’s season 13, which will be filmed later this year and will air next year.

The star said she would like to have another go at being married at first sight. "It's up to the powers that be. Channel 9 - put me on!”

Anyone who has been victim of rape, sexual assault, or any form of sexual abuse – whether recent or non-recent – is asked to contact police. Information about sexual abuse support services can be found on the NHS website.