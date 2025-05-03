The hit dating show sees singles agree to be matched by relationship experts - and then marry moments after meeting on their wedding day. They then embark on the MAFS experiment, where they move in together and complete tasks set for them by the experts designed to both strengthen and test their union.

Every week, they meet the experts at a commitment ceremony, where they discuss what’s been happening with them during the week - and decide if they want to progress to the next week. Those who make it to the end of the experiment enter in to Final Vows, where they have an intimate second ceremony which mirrors their wedding and decide whether or not they will stay together in the outside world.

A total of 28 couples made the decision to stay together after their series came to an end and are still together today, in May 2025. MAFS began, in it’s various locations, 11 years ago and so some couples have now been together for more than a decade. Others have been paired in more recent seasons, so they have only been together for a few months - but in all cases love is blossoming.

Many are now married in real life - although not all had legally binding marriages on the show - and some have even welcomed babies.

Click through our gallery below to see all of the happy couples.

1 . Michelle Walder and Owen Jenkins - MAFS UK Owen Jenkins and Michelle Walder were the first Married at First Sight UK couple to actually stay together after their wedding. They tied the knot on series 5 of the show back in 2020, and back then couples actually did legally get married. They got on from day one and have been together ever since. Their daughter, Jessica Charlotte Amytis, was born in December 2023. Photo by Instagram/mafs_owenandmichelle. | mafs_owenandmichelle/Instagram Photo: mafs_owenandmichelle/Instagram Share

2 . Adam and Tayah - MAFS UK Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling met on the show in 2021. That year, their was a change made so that the weddings in the show were no longer legal unions, but Adam proposed to Tayah for real at the end of the process and they married in December 2023. They also welcomed the first baby to be born as a result of the show, and have gone on to have a second. Tayah gave birth to Beau Emily Aveling at Doncaster hospital, alongside then fiancé Adam, in October 2022. The couple's second child, a son called Jenson Joe Aveling (JJ), was born in April 2025. Photo by Instagram/@tayahvictoria Instagram. | @tayahvictoria/Instagram Photo: @tayahvictoria/Instagram Share

3 . Zoe Clifton and Jenna Robinson - MAFS UK Zoe Clifton and Jenna Robinson have been together ever since meeting at the altar during Married at First Sight UK season 7 in 2022. They revealed in October 2023 that they had taken off their wedding rings from the show, as they were not actually married, and wished to date like a regular couple. However, they did also say they'd like to marry one day on their MAFS wedding date. The pair announced they were engaged for real in June 2024. Photos by Channel 4. Photo: Channel 4 Share

4 . Shona Manderson and Matt Pilmoor - MAFS UK Shona Manderson and Matt Pilmoor met at a reunion for series 8 of Married at First Sight UK. They were actually each paired with other people by the experts during the experiment, but those relationships ultimately didn't work out. Due to the timing of their entrances into the show, they didn't actually meet while the process was on-going. They met once the experiment had finished, at a reunion party for all the cast members, in June 2023. They have been dating ever since and are said to want to get married and start a family. Photo by Instagram/ShonieMandy. | Instagram/ShonieMandy Photo: Instagram/ShonieMandy Share