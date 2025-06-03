Two Married at First Sight grooms have both recently spoken out about their battles with addictions - and they’re not the only MAFS stars to have struggles.

MAFS UK 2024 groom Ross McCarthy has announced in an Instagram post that he’s an recovering alcoholic.

Ross, who made history on the hugely popular dating show show last year when he became the first deaf person to appear, wrote a lengthy post in which he revealed he is around two months sober.

He wrote: “I’m finally ready to share it with the world, because I’m more stable now, and my mindset is stronger than ever. So yeah . . . I’m an alcoholic. And I’m proud to say that out loud now, because back then, I couldn’t.”

Ross credited a book and the support of his loved ones for helping him on his journey to become sober. “ “I’m beyond thankful to my family and loved ones . . . I know I’ve been hard work at times, but you stuck by me – and now, I’m in a place where I wake up genuinely happy every single day.

“I’m 65 days sober – and I’ve made a promise to myself: I’m never going back. I’m done for good.”

At around the same time fellow MAFS groom Luke Debono, who appeared on the same series as Ross, opened up about a previous gambling habit he has had for 15 years.

Also taking to his Instagram page in recent days, Luke admitted that he had an addiction to gambling that took over his life.

In a video, he said: "I think it's kind of the right moment and the right time to share a bit of a personal journey. "For the last, I don't know, 15 years of my adult life, I've been kind of going through gambling as an addiction. It was quite dark”

He went on to say that “it took all of [his[ effort and energy” and that it he was “obsessed” with gambling and it was “the only thing” he was thinking of. But, he has now been in recovery for three years. “I have found strength in talking about things and power, in being vulnerable and being honest, having clear communication [since being in recovery],” he said.

He added a message of support for his fans and anyone else who is struggling: “If that helps you, if you're currently going through an addiction yourself, whether it's pornography or substance or gambling as well, mental health, please do so because one of the most powerful weapon and tool that I found was the ability to talk to someone. It gave me the confidence and the courage and the strength to find recovery."

Speaking further about his recovery, he concluded: “Life is good because I'm not gambling. I'm actually really happy and really content. Recovery is ongoing. There's always light at the end of the tunnel."

Ross and Luke are not the only previous MAFS stars who have struggled with a form of addiction.

MAFS 2022 bride Gemma Rose Barnes previously admitted she signed up to series 7 of the show but hid her decade-long addiction to cocaine from the producers. She also said she hoped to find love and break her addiction while the show was filming, but in reality she said she had a breakdown as she withdrew from the drug during filming.

In 2023, she explained while speaking on a podcast: “I thought, ‘I need to stop at least before I go on the show because it’s not going to be accessible.’ But as you know with addiction you just swap one of the other. Although there wasn’t cocaine around, there certainly was a lot of alcohol in those big glass decanters."

One she left MAFS, Gemma admitted that she began to spend so much money on alcohol and cocaine - around £1,000 a day - that she lost her home and her and her two young children had to live in a homeless shelter. Shorly afterwards, she began her recovery and was able to afford another home for her family.

Hayley Vernon, who appeared on MAFS Australia season 7 back in 2020, also previously had a cocaine and alcohol addiction. She made a decision in 2023. At the time the star, who made no secret of her past struggles with alcohol, cannabis, and crystal meth while on on MAFS, told Daily Mail Australia that becoming sober was the best decision she had ever made.

“What I realised [is] that it doesn't serve me or what I want from life - it actually steals my happiness,' she said.

Someone who wasn’t quite so open about their addiction issue was Doug Hehner, who starred on the very first season of MAFS US back in 2014.

His wife Jamie Otis, who he met on the show, opened up about her husband’s past opioid addiction on Instagram back in 2023. "Not many people know this but Doug has been battling opioid addiction for nearly 20 years. He kept it secret from me when we were first Married At First Sight,” she said.

She explained she unexpectedly found out when she was seven months pregnant with their daughter Henley in 2017. She said she saw a Suboxone wrapper in the toilet, a medicine to treat dependence on opioid drugs.

Doug commented under the post saying the Suboxone was essential to his recovery from addiction. "It helped me feel normal and productive, without fear and anxiety of withdrawals,” he wrote. At the time, he also wrote: “I’ve been clean for over 11 years now, which I am learning to be proud of, and not ashamed of.”

Last year another MAFS UK groom, Thomas Hartley, who appeared on the show in 2022 alongside Gemma, opened up and admitted suffering from a “drug-induced psychosis”. In April he took to social media to tell his followers that he was struggling, posting a clip from a 2023 podcast appearance where he spoke about his experience with abuse in the past.

He said: “I’ve secretly drank and used in lots of situations, sometimes from morning until night and it is only when I’ve been completely obliterated or out of it that anyone would have even noticed. I could sink a lot of drinks in a very short time and still appear completely sober, sneak off and use and come back.

The star went on: “Psychosis is the scariest thing for me because I literally cannot recall my behaviours or actions and this has before resulted with me losing relationships, fighting, being completely out of sorts and then waking up with missing items, in strangers’ houses….”

At the same time, he revealed on Instagram that he was beginning his sobriety journey and in April this year he celebrated his one year milestone.

MAFS Australia groom Daniel Holmes, who appeared on the ninth season of the show back in 2022, admitted to his past steroid addiction shortly after his reality TV stint.

At the time the reality star, who was then 31, honestly spoke out about the issue, which had started for him at the age of 23, on Instagram. He said he "didn't want to admit" he was was addicted to the drug, but had been using them up until he signed up for the show the year prior.

He then revealed he hadn't touched steroids for "eight months”, but he had been left with a lasting impact. “I can look back and realise how much it affected my life. There's side effects that I'm still dealing with after the years of f***ing my hormones.”

But, he said he was working on having a healthier relationship with his body and that it felt “better” to be more natural.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in the article and are looking for help with alcohol and drugs abuse:

Alcoholics Anonymous (AA): call - 0800 9177 650, email - [email protected], website - alcoholics-anyonymous.org.uk

FRANK: call - 0300 123 6600, text - 82111, website - talktofrank.com/contact