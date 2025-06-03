A Married At First Sight groom has travelled more than 800 miles to Italy to meet a woman for a first date after meeting her online.

MAFS UK 2024 groom Luke Debono, aged 30, rose to fame on the hit Channel 4 dating show when he was a latecomer to the series and tied the knot with Amy Kenyon. Sadly, however, their marriage didn’t work out - and she ended their relationship in one of the most brutal final vows ceremonies in the show’s history when she wore a black dress instead of a white one.

Now, around a year after the series was filmed, Luke has potentially found love again. Last week, the TV groom shared a photo on his Instagram page of him boarding a flight. At the time, he didn’t give many details but said he was flying out of England to go on a date.

Since then, he’s shared a series of photos from his time in Italy, but he hasn’t given any more information about his date - until now. Writing a lengthy caption alongside another carousel of images from his trip, he said: “What a week this half-term was! A beautiful opportunity to go and meet someone face to face for the first time after talking online for a few months.

“I was a little bit nervous but in the end it turned out to be an exciting and beautiful journey. And I'd do it all over again. I decided to follow how I felt, go out there, put myself in that position, and allow myself to enjoy a new place with a new person.

“It turned out great!I don't know if I can recommend flying for a first date, but it was certainly an exhilarating experience, and we had the BEST WEEK!”

Fans were quick to send positive messages in the comments, and also reveal their own desires to the Malta-born reality star. “ Sounds wonderful. Feel free to fly to Australia for a first date with me,” one said.

Another person said: “That's good to hear, sometimes you have to push yourself a little bit which isn't easy. Pleased it all went well!” A third person asked “shall I buy a hat?”.

Luke didn’t give any more details about the mysterious woman he went on a date with, however, nor was she included in any of his photos. So, fans will have to keep checking his Instagram page for any updates on his love life.

There are only four MAFS UK couples who are still together after meeting on the show across all previous nine series. Series 10 is currently being filmed and is due to air later this year.

