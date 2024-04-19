Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Married at First Sight star Thomas Hartley has opened up and admitted suffering from a “drug-induced psychosis”.

Thomas, 32, took to social media to tell his followers that he was struggling, posting a clip from a 2023 podcast appearance where he spoke to psychotherapist Ells McCrystal on her podcast ‘The New Mind Therapist’ about his experience with abuse in the past. In the caption he said: “TRIGGER WARNING - my comments are off as I’m currently using my social media as a journal and to keep those updated.

“I don’t particularly want to interact directly at the moment, but if you or someone you know is an addict that you understand it could be from trauma or it could be from past experience that’s led to the disease. I don’t know I’m not a doctor but I know how I feel.” Thomas found fame on the 2022 series of Married at First Sight UK, although his relationship with match Adrian Sanderson eventually ended. He added: “It’s all well and good making assumptions because you see happy-go-lucky and novelty pissed-up Tom but in reality, when I’m at home alone that’s not how my life is. I’ve secretly drank and used in lots of situations, sometimes from morning until night and it is only when I’ve been completely obliterated or out of it that anyone would have even noticed. I could sink a lot of drinks in a very short time and still appear completely sober, sneak off and use and come back.”

Thomas Hartley, who appeared on Married at First Sight UK in 2022. (Credit: E4)

In a second post to his Instagram, Thomas shared a graphic which listed the symptoms of drug-induced psychosis. He explained that the illness had left him feeling suicidal, saying: “Psychosis is the scariest thing for me because I literally cannot recall my behaviours or actions and this has before resulted with me losing relationships, fighting, being completely out of sorts and then waking up with missing items, in strangers’ houses….”

The reality TV star has been open about his struggle with alcohol and substance abuse since appearing on the hit E4 show two years ago. The breakdown of his relationship playout on TV resulted in a mental breakdown, according to his spokesperson at the time. This resulted in Thomas being accused of harassing and using threatening language towards a woman at London Euston Station.

He pleaded guilty to the charges at Liverpool Knowsley and St Helen’s Magistrates’ court in September. However his spokesperson said that authorities had “failed to recognise the mental crisis Thomas was facing and subsequently charged him with a public order offence”. They added: "Due to his vulnerable state, and embarrassment the following morning, Thomas refused any legal representation and was not fit to declare himself guilty. Nevertheless Thomas accepts that witnessing a mental health crisis can be upsetting and further made difficult when you are a fan of the person suffering the episode." When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in the article and are looking for help with alcohol and drugs abuse:

Alcoholics Anonymous (AA): call - 0800 9177 650, email - [email protected], website - alcoholics-anyonymous.org.uk