'Love Island' star Georgia Harrison (right) has broken down in tears on a TikTok video after finding out that her friend Louie Mills (left) has had a spinal stroke. Photos by TikTok/@louiemills (left) and @georgialouiseharrison (right).

‘Love Island’ star Georgia Harrison broke down in tears as she shared the news that her friend has been left paralysed after suffering a stroke.

The ‘Love Island: All Star’ finalist, aged 29, took to her TikTok page, @georgialouiseharrison,to tell her 609,000 followers that her 22-year-old friend, who was the voice over of her first TikTok video, had a stroke.

The reality TV star said in an emotional video that content creator Louie Mills is now paralysed and said she wishes him all her “love and healing”. She began the video by saying: “I actually feel extremely extremely emotional. So I was just looking through my TikTok comments and someone commented saying have you seen what has happened to Louie Mills.

She continued: “Of those of you that don't know Louie, he is hilarious, he is just an absolute ball of energy and he is such a lovely boy. One of my first ever TikToks I done was using his voice over. I just absolutely loved his energy. And then we've always stayed in touch and since then he's come and supported loads of my events.

She added that was was “such an infectious person to be around” and is “really really great energy”. Harrison went on to reveal Mills is now paralysed and said that she is “absolutely devastated” over what has happened to him.

There were tears streaming down her face as she went on: “I think one it just show much none of us appreciate our health and how you never know when your health could be taken away from you. So just don't be ungrateful for the smallest things in life and it shows that something like this could happen to anyone.”

Saying that she has been looking at Mills’ own TikTok page, @louiemills, for updates on his condition, she added: “From what I have seen he is going to have the opportunity to rehabilitate himself. It is just going to be a journey getting to that point.”

She also said that she would do anything to help him and his family that she could. “But I just want to send so much love out to Louie and let him know that I am going to come up and see him what I can and let his mum know that anything I can do.

She concluded her video to say: “Oh its really upset me. I can't even tell you anything I can do to help support him, to help raise money for him, to help him back to a place where he feels himself again.”

She captioned her post, which has been seen by more than 250,000 people at the time of writing, “Louiemills sending you all my love and healing, you've got so much support lou and thats not going to change xxxxx”. In a follow-up comment posted this morning (Wednesday April 17), she told fans she will be going to visit Mills next week. Mills, who was known for posting comedy sketches, has 3million followers on his TikTok page. A video was posted of him laying in a hospital bed earlier this month. The person who was filming the video told his fans that he was going to go to rehab for a year because he had suffered a stroke in his spine.

They said that the rehab was needed “to get his arms and legs moving”, and at that point Mills became visibly upset. The person filming him comforted him, telling him “it’s alright darling”.

Both Mills and Harrison has received many messages of support in response to their videos. One fan who has gone through a similar experience said: “I’m a year on in my recovery, Rehabilitation is the best place for you , you got this Louie. Promise you you got this bro .”

Another long-time fan said: “I've followed Louie for years now and its unbelievable something like this is happening. Just keep fighting everyday, you've got everybody supporting you. We'll all be here seeing you get better...”

A third said: “You’re so strong Louie!! The progress you have made already is incredible and is SO inspiring. We are rooting for you!”

