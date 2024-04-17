Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has revealed that she and her fiancé Tommy Fury were involved in a car crash. The 24-year old explained on her YouTube channel that “We kind of experienced our first little car crash. We were completely fine but a woman drove literally straight into Tommy’s car.”

Molly-Mae Hague went on to say that “We weren’t in my car and luckily Bambi wasn’t in the car because we were on a date night and Zoe and Danny (Molly’s sister and her fiancé) were at the house with Bambi.

“We had literally just left the house and this woman was pulling out of a church car park and there was basically not enough room in the road for two cars and so she needed to wait until we had gone past to then pull out and our cars just collided and we went straight into each other.

“Then she reversed her car back because I think she was like, ‘Oh my gosh I can’t believe I’ve just crashed into you, but she reversed back and then pushed the accelerator again and went straight into us again so she went into us twice!

“It was the weirdest thing ever, so I immediately got out of the car and ran over to her. I actually thought she was not well or having a bit of a.. I can’t explain it.”

Molly-Mae Hague then went on to explain that the woman who had crashed into them appeared to be elderly, in her late 70s or early 80s which led Molly to think “My heart just broke for her because she was in complete shock by what she had just done.

“She was really confused and upset and I tried to comfort her but she wanted to just drive off and shut the car door and go.”

Molly then revealed that although there was “some car damage” the couple decided not to take her details down because “we were too flustered and a bit in shock.” Molly-Mae also said that “I felt really sorry for her and I didn’t want to upset her anymore. So yeah, that was fun.”