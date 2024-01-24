Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tommy Fury has revealed he has undergone surgery for a hand injury, which he said he has kept to himself despite being involved in professional fights. Sharing a picture of himself on a hospital bed on Instagram, the Manchester-born boxer said he has been dealing with the injury since 2019 - one he has "never spoken about/shared online".

He wrote: "Since my third professional fight I have been trying to manage this injury, training and fighting through extreme pain which led me to often not being able to use my right hand at all. For the last four weeks of my last camp I trained solely with my left hand until fight night.

"This morning (January 24) I underwent the surgery I’ve been putting off for years as I know this is the only way my hand will heal and that I can move forward with my boxing career. I’m excited for my recovery journey and so ready to be back feeling and giving 100% in 2024."

Tommy's fiancée, Molly-Mae Hague who he shares a daughter with, was among those commenting on the photo, simply sharing a string of heart emojis.

The 24-year-old took time off from his boxing career in 2019 to star in the fifth series of Love Island along with Molly-Mae, which saw them finish as runners-up to the series. He is the younger half-brother of heavyweight world champion of boxer, Tyson Fury.