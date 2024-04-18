'Love Island: All Stars' contestants Hannah Elizabeth and Anton Danyluk, who have been discussing their time on the ITV dating show on Elizabeth's podcast. Photo by Instagram/@anton_danyluk.

Reality TV star Anton Danyluk has said he “wishes he never went back” into the ‘Love Island’ villa and even compared the iconic sun-soaked property to a prison.

Danyluk, aged 29, from Scotland, was first on ‘Love Island’ back in 2019, and then he went on to return to ‘Love Island: All Stars’ earlier this year. But, the relationships he has started during both of his stays in the villa have not been meant to be. In 2019, he briefly coupled up with fellow contestant Belle Hassan, age 26. In 2024, he formed a connection with Georgia Harrison, also 29, and the pair went on to finish the show in fifth place. They split, however, after just weeks after leaving the show.

Personal trainer Danyluk has now opened up about his two stints on the show, discussing them with his friend and fellow ‘Love Island’ and ‘Love Island: All Stars’ cast member Hannah Elizabeth on her podcast ‘Not My Bagg’ - and he definitely didn’t hold back.

34-year-old Elizabeth, who was one of the original islanders back in 2015, began the conversation by describing her shock at how much she felt the villa had changed since she had been on the show nine years ago. She said: “Obviously I did season one, it’s so different now, it’s like a madness, I’ve just been here, there and everywhere. It’s completely different because obviously when I did it, there weren’t as many rules, but this time there were so many rules. I felt like I was in a ‘nice’ jail, getting told what to do all the time.”

Danyluk seemed to agree with her thoughts and said: “It’s like a posh prison, you’re told when you can go to sleep, when you can go to the toilet, when you can eat, drink.” The TV personality went on to admit that he regretted re-entering the villa as an ‘All-Star’. He said: “I just felt like I always looked back at my ‘Love Island’ experience and felt those were the days. So as soon as they asked me, I was like ‘I’m gonna go in there, I’m gonna have a ball’, which I didn’t to be fair.” But he concluded with a damning statement: “I wish I never went back there.”

While he did not elaborate on why he felt this way, fans have speculated it may be because he had turbulent experience with Harrison. The couple were constantly questioned over the legitimacy of their relationship and this allegedly became too much to handle for the duo in the outside world.

When their break-up was revealed earlier this month, an insider told ‘The Sun’ that the two could not make it work and the distance between them eventually became “too much to manage”. The source added: “Anton and Georgia are sad they couldn't make things work, but they broke up on good terms and will definitely stay friends.”