MAFS' Adrian shares his thoughts on ex-wife Awhina’s romance with co-star Billy - and he doesn't hold back
It was earlier this month when season 12 MAFS Australia stars Awhina Rutene and Billy Belcher finally went Instagram official with their relationship - after denying they were anything more than friends for weeks.
Now Awhina's ex and on-screen husband Adrian Arouzou has spoken about their romance - and he’s thrown some shade.
When asked what he thought about the romance, he told Yahoo Australia: “I have no clue what those two are doing, [but] if so, good luck to them. If they are happy, go for it. . . 'Wish them both nothing but happiness and a healthy, successful relationship.”
That seemed like a nice thing to say, but then he added: “I hope it’s legit, otherwise [it would] be a bit embarrassing to act like a couple just for likes and attention.”
Awhina and Billy met when they both took part in the most recent season of MAFS Australia, which aired earlier this year but was filmed last year. They weren’t paired together, however.
Awhina married Adrian while Billy married Sierah Swepstone. Awhina and Adrian had a tumultuous time in the experiment, but they still made it to final vows. The pair split, however, after a short time together in the real world. Billy, meanwhile, split with his wife Sierah after just a few weeks in the experiment.
Awhina and Adrian thrilled fans on Thursday June 5 by revealing they are officially an item. Awhina posted a series of photos of the pair to her Instagram page along with the caption “I’ll keep this one”. But, the main photo was not a traditional mirror photo. Awhina facing away from the mirror while Billy is facing towards it but also has his back turned to the camera. He has his arm around her waist, while she tenderly holds his arm. His face is, however, visible in the mirror so that his identity can be confirmed - just.
Adrian and Sierah have not posted anything about their respective relationship status’ on their social media pages. But, they have not made secrets of the fact they do not exactly have positive feelings about their time on the show. Sierah has claimed she was left with PTSD, while Adrian recently posted about his happiness at being able to leave “all things MAFS behind” and return to his “quiet happy little life”.
