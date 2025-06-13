A Married at First Sight bride has spoken out amid rumours she has been injured in a car crash.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy Christophers, who rose to fame when she appeared on E4 series Married At First Sight UK back in 2021, has confirmed she had involvement in a serious car crash - but as a first responder.

The 35-year-old, who now works as a sports presenter and still lives in her hometown of Cornwall, said she did not want to speak out about what happened on Saturday June 7 but as she has received multiple messages on social media from people asking her if she was hurt in the crash she feels she has no choice but to address the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The TV star, who became subject to the rumours after onlookers noticed her at the scene of the crash in Cornwall, reassured worried followers that she was not injured or involved in the car accident.

In an official statement released due to "rumours flying that she was injured” Amy did, however, clarify that she was first on the scene of the crash, which happened near Falmouth, Cornwall.

The TV bride recalled coming around a bend on the A393 between Lanner and Ponsanooth at 2pm on Saturday, to be confronted with two vehicles which had been involved in a serious collision.

Married at First Sight UK star and sports journalist Amy Christophers has spoken out on rumours she has been injured in a car accident. Photo by Instagram/@thatsportsspice. | Instagram/@thatsportsspice

She said she ran help a driver who was trapped in one of the cars. "I was with my Mum when we drove round the bend near Ponsanooth to find ourselves first on the scene of an awful crash involving two cars. I don't want to talk about it in lots of detail, but I was helping someone who was trapped in a car,” she explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy went on to say that when she ran to the car her instinct took over, but she quickly realised she had no idea what to do - although she had huge praise for the emergency services who helped her. "I called the emergency services right away and they talked me through everything, they were amazing. And it meant I knew what to do to help everyone as I was being given step by step instructions. Somehow we got the situation under control."

Amy said that because of her reality TV stint she was soon identified by other passers-by to the accident, which led to numerous messages about her involvement and even speculation that she had been injured herself.

Amy clarified: "I just want to make it clear that I was not hurt or involved in the accident, as I have had a few people asking. I was helping and I very quickly realised I didn't know what to do – it scared me a lot and made me realise we need to all learn more about first responder training for emergencies like this."

The incident is under investigation. It has been reported by local media that a woman was left seriously injured after the crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cornwall Live states that police were called to the scene at around 2pm, following reports of a crash between a silver Toyota and blue Hyundai. The driver of one of the vehicles, a woman from Falmouth, was taken to Royal Cornwall Hospital Treliske with serious injuries.

Amy Christophers married Josh Christie on MAFS in 2021. Although there were happy moments between the pair, they disagreed a lot. However, they still made it to final vows and the pair decided they’d give their relationship a go in the real world. But, they split up after just a few days.

At the reunion commitment ceremony, Amy accused her ex of “checking out” of their relationship. “Something happened and that was it,” she told the experts, continuing: “10 days isn't a lot, and I'm sorry if you can lose your feelings in 10 days, then were they even f***ing real?” Amy went on to admit she had been in love with Josh, adding: “I still have a lot of feelings.”

Josh replied: “I have a heart obviously, but there comes a time when enough is enough and if you're not compatible with someone and you're not compatible.”